Either Imran Khan will be assassinated or…: Pakistani Minister Rana Sanaullah





‘Either Imran Khan or we will be assassinated,’ said Rana Sanaullah (File)

Lahore:

In a startling remark, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called deposed Prime Minister Imran Khan an “enemy” of the ruling PML-N, saying he had brought the country’s politics to a point where “he (Imran) will be assassinated or we”.

The remarks of the senior official of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), very close to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, caused an outcry in political circles, in particular Imran’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Khan.

Imran Khan, after surviving a gun attack on him at a rally in Wazirabad, Punjab, in November last year, named Rana Sanaullah behind the assassination attempt on him. Imran Khan, 70, also mentioned the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior ISI officer in an FIR request for their role in the murder plot.

In an interview with a few private TV stations on Sunday, Sanaullah said: “Either Imran Khan or we will be assassinated. He has now brought the politics of the country to a point where only one of the two can remain – PTI or PMLN. The “The entire existence of the PMLN is in danger and we will go to the end against him to settle a score with him. Imran Khan has turned politics into enmity. Imran Khan is now our enemy and he will be treated like this,” Sanaullah said .

When asked if such remarks could lead to anarchy in Pakistan, the minister replied, “Anarchy already reigns in Pakistan.” Reacting strongly to Rana Sanaullah’s statement, PTI leader and former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: “This is a direct threat to the life of Imran Khan from the coalition government of the PMLN”. “Does Sanaullah lead a gang or a government? The Supreme Court has rightly declared that the PMLN led by Sharifs is a Sicilian mafia and his statement is proof of that,” he said.

The PTI has also urged the SC to take heed of it as it is an open threat to Imran Khan’s life.

“If anyone has any doubts about Rana Sanaullah’s murderous intent towards Imran Khan. This is a direct threat from the Home Minister’s cabal of crooks. The Judiciary should take notice” said Shireen Mazari, PTI leader and former minister, in a tweet.

The PTI said it had never seen in the past a ruling party openly declaring the elimination of a popular leader of Pakistan.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/imran-khan-has-turned-politics-into-enmity-pakistan-minister-3895558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related