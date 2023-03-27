Mann Ki Baat: ‘Nari Shakti’ Plays Important Role in Emerging Indian Power’, Says PM Modi | Latest updates





Image source: ANI Prime Minister Modi will address the 99th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today Mann Ki Baat: On Sunday March 26, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 99th edition of “Mann Ki Baat”. This is the third time PM Modi has addressed the monthly radio show this year. The 99th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aired at 11am today. PM Modi’s radio program was launched on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014. The program has completed its 98th edition and will complete its 100th edition on April 30. PM Modi in his radio programs asked the audience for their suggestion for the 100th edition. He said he was eager to hear the audience’s suggestion and thoughts for the 100th episode. Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Delhi and Himmatnagar respectively. Prime Minister Modi affirmed that India’s potential is emerging from a new perspective and that women are playing an important role in it. Giving an example, he applauded Surekha Yadav who is Asia’s first female locomotive driver and set another record by recently becoming the first female locomotive driver of the Vande Bharat Express train. “The power of women plays an important role in the emergence of Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha with their victory. India has also deployed a women-only platoon as part of a UN peacekeeping mission. Women demonstrate power in all areas. Today, India’s potential is emerging from a new perspective, and the power of our woman plays a very big part in it,” Prime Minister Modi said during the 99th edition of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat “Mann ki Baat” is a monthly address, broadcast on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with his compatriots. The show will be broadcast across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, as well as the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting channels, AIR News, DD News, PMO and YouTube. After the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages. In the latest program, the Prime Minister touched on many topics while declaring the winners of the three special “Unity Day” competitions. He also discussed various topics including the replacement of plastic bags and the revival of ‘Tribeni Kumbho Mohotshav’ in Bansberia in West Bengal. 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio program “Mann Ki Baat” will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio launched a unique campaign on March 15 to focus on the programme’s impact on India’s transformation . The prime minister’s relevant sound clips from each episode of “Mann ki Baat” will be broadcast on all bulletins and other programs of the AIR network, an official statement said. The campaign began on air March 15 and would end April 29, a day before the memorable 100th episode, he said. The prestigious program which was launched on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions so far. Campaign supported by various AIR stations The campaign will highlight 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in the “Mann Ki Baat” episodes to date. The campaign will be broadcast by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The bytes will be broadcast in all major bulletins in all regions, he said. Citizens can also listen to the program on “News On AIR” app and All India Radio YouTube channels. (with contributions from agencies) latest news from india

