Women’s empowerment plays an important role in driving India forward: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Indian women and their empowerment played an important role in India’s growth, noting that this energy of women’s power is the oxygen of a developed India.

Speaking to the 99th edition of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi said Nari Shakti (women power) was leading from the front.

To back up his point, Modi cited several recent examples.

You must have seen Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first female loco driver, on social media. Surekha ji, setting another record, also became the first female locomotive driver of the Vande Bharat Express. This month, producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, also won another achievement for the country. Jyotirmoyee received a special award from IUPAC in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering, Modi said.

The Prime Minister also hailed the achievements of India’s women’s under-19 cricket team, which made history by winning the T-20 World Cup.

Even in politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. For the first time in 75 years, two women legislators reached the Vidhan Sabha with their victory, Modi noted. One of them was also appointed as a minister in the government of Nagaland, that is, for the first time, the people of the state also have a female minister, he added.

India has also deployed an all-female platoon in the UN Mission’s peacekeeping force.

Today, the country’s girls raise the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first female Air Force officer to earn a combat unit command appointment. She has a flight experience of approximately 3,000 hours. Likewise, brave Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army became the first female officer to be posted to Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to -60 degrees, he said.

Sangamam of Saurashtra-Tamil



Following the pattern of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam held a few months ago, the Center has now decided that Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month.

The Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam will take place from April 17 to 30, Modi announced. The spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat gives strength to our country. When we get to know each other and get to know each other, this feeling of unity grows stronger.

Modi said that centuries ago many people from Saurashtra settled in different parts of Tamil Nadu. These people are still known as Saurashtri Tamil. Even today, some glimpses of Saurashtra can be found in their food habits, way of life and social rituals.

Growth of the solar energy sector



Modi highlighted India’s rapid progress in solar energy, noting that it is a great achievement. The spirit of Sabka Prayag today takes over India’s solar mission, Modi added.

The Indian people have had a special relationship with the Sun for centuries. The scientific understanding we have of the power of the Sun and the traditions of Sun worship are rarely seen elsewhere. I am happy that today every compatriot understands the importance of solar energy and also wants to contribute to clean energy, he said.

Modi cited an example of an effort in Pune in Maharashtra, where members of the MSR-Olive Housing Society decided that they would now manage things of common utility like drinking water, elevator and lights in society with solar energy only.

After that, everyone in this company had solar panels installed. Today, approximately 90,000 kilowatt hours of electricity are generated annually by these solar panels. This translates to a saving of 40,000 every month, Modi said.

Talks about the importance of organ donation



Modi also said that organ donation has become a very important way to give someone life.

It is said that when a person donates their body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to have a new life, Modi said.

In 2013, less than 5,000 organ donation cases were there in the country, but in 2022, it jumped to more than 15,000 cases, he noted.