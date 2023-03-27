Politics
Women’s empowerment plays an important role in driving India forward: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that Indian women and their empowerment played an important role in India’s growth, noting that this energy of women’s power is the oxygen of a developed India.
Speaking to the 99th edition of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio show, Modi said Nari Shakti (women power) was leading from the front.
To back up his point, Modi cited several recent examples.
You must have seen Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first female loco driver, on social media. Surekha ji, setting another record, also became the first female locomotive driver of the Vande Bharat Express. This month, producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, The Elephant Whisperers. Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, also won another achievement for the country. Jyotirmoyee received a special award from IUPAC in the field of chemistry and chemical engineering, Modi said.
The Prime Minister also hailed the achievements of India’s women’s under-19 cricket team, which made history by winning the T-20 World Cup.
Even in politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. For the first time in 75 years, two women legislators reached the Vidhan Sabha with their victory, Modi noted. One of them was also appointed as a minister in the government of Nagaland, that is, for the first time, the people of the state also have a female minister, he added.
India has also deployed an all-female platoon in the UN Mission’s peacekeeping force.
Today, the country’s girls raise the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first female Air Force officer to earn a combat unit command appointment. She has a flight experience of approximately 3,000 hours. Likewise, brave Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army became the first female officer to be posted to Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to -60 degrees, he said.
-
Read also : Digital India is now visible everywhere; E-Sanjeevani becomes lifeline app for common man: PM Modi
Sangamam of Saurashtra-Tamil
Following the pattern of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam held a few months ago, the Center has now decided that Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam will be held in different parts of Gujarat next month.
The Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam will take place from April 17 to 30, Modi announced. The spirit of Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat gives strength to our country. When we get to know each other and get to know each other, this feeling of unity grows stronger.
Modi said that centuries ago many people from Saurashtra settled in different parts of Tamil Nadu. These people are still known as Saurashtri Tamil. Even today, some glimpses of Saurashtra can be found in their food habits, way of life and social rituals.
Growth of the solar energy sector
Modi highlighted India’s rapid progress in solar energy, noting that it is a great achievement. The spirit of Sabka Prayag today takes over India’s solar mission, Modi added.
The Indian people have had a special relationship with the Sun for centuries. The scientific understanding we have of the power of the Sun and the traditions of Sun worship are rarely seen elsewhere. I am happy that today every compatriot understands the importance of solar energy and also wants to contribute to clean energy, he said.
Modi cited an example of an effort in Pune in Maharashtra, where members of the MSR-Olive Housing Society decided that they would now manage things of common utility like drinking water, elevator and lights in society with solar energy only.
After that, everyone in this company had solar panels installed. Today, approximately 90,000 kilowatt hours of electricity are generated annually by these solar panels. This translates to a saving of 40,000 every month, Modi said.
-
Read also : Government will continue to work to empower women: PM Modi on International Women’s Day
Talks about the importance of organ donation
Modi also said that organ donation has become a very important way to give someone life.
It is said that when a person donates their body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to have a new life, Modi said.
In 2013, less than 5,000 organ donation cases were there in the country, but in 2022, it jumped to more than 15,000 cases, he noted.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/women-empowerment-playing-big-role-in-pushing-india-forward-pm-modi/article66663890.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan presents economic rescue package at rally
- Imran Khan promises Islamic utopia to Pakistanis. This could force the military to return
- How to make the Taliban respect Afghan women? Pakistani Imran Khan says integrate them
- 99th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today; check time, live stream details
- Winona State picks up pair wins in doubleheader vs. Northern State
- Imran Khan arrives at IHC for multi-case protection bond – Pakistan
- Organ donors must come forward in maximum numbers: PM Modi
- Golf in third place as play is suspended Sunday night in NC
- Deep-sea mining: A threat to the Pacific Ocean, despite the recent victory of the Global Oceans Treaty
- Imran Khan now enjoys support from judicial establishment: Maryam
- NCAA Hockey Recap (March 26)
- Honduras ties up with China after Taiwan bustExBulletin