Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says: “The Taliban will not respect human rights as long as…” | world news





Kabul (Afghanistan): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Taliban will not respect human rights, including women’s right to education until they are recognized by the international community, reports Khaama Press. Imran Khan said the Taliban should be part of the international community and then human rights and issues related to girls’ education should be discussed, Khaama Press reported citing the UK Channel 4 interview.

“If you isolate them [Taliban], what influence will you have on them? If you integrate them and let them have a state, then talk about human rights. Right now you are pushing them into solitary confinement; their money is frozen so why would they listen to anyone?” Khaama Press quoted Imran Khan as saying in an interview with Channel 4.

‘Get them (the Taliban) involved’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said: “My advice is to involve them, give them a role in the international community so that when you tell them to educate girls, they listen; , they are not.”

Imran Khan’s remarks come amid the human rights crisis in Afghanistan. Afghan women have called on the Taliban to reopen secondary schools for girls in Afghanistan. This is not the first time that Imran Khan has asked the international community to recognize the Taliban.

Earlier in 2022, Imran Khan, who was then Prime Minister of Pakistan, said there was “no other alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan”, so the “only option the world currently has is to s ‘engage with the Taliban to get things done’. .”

In an exclusive interview with Fareed Zakaria for CNN, Imran Khan, while talking about Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with the Taliban in Afghanistan, said that the Taliban will have to be recognized by the world as it is all about welfare and l future of about 40 million Afghans. “Afghanistan is about to experience the worst humanitarian crisis,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

“Given the circumstances, is there another alternative to the Taliban in Afghanistan? No, there isn’t,” Imran Khan said. “Forty million people in Afghanistan are in dire straits due to the current situation in the country,” Khan said.

“Americans should understand”

He added that the American people should understand that disliking the Taliban is one thing, however, thinking about the Afghan people is another because they face “extreme hardship”.

Imran Khan called working with the Taliban the “only alternative” for the good of Afghans “because removing the Taliban would only lead to chaos in the country”. He urged the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and provide humanitarian aid to prevent an “economic collapse” in the country.

