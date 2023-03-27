Imran Khan shares 10-point economic recovery plan for Pakistan as inflation soars 47%





Political unrest continued in Pakistan this week with former Prime Minister Imran Khan leading a massive rally in Lahore and the right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami suggesting martial law could soon be imposed in the country. Meanwhile, the country’s economic crisis continues to deepen, with inflation at 47% year-on-year for the week ending March 22.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday unveiled a 10-point roadmap for the economic recovery of the cash-strapped country, saying the ruling coalition had neither the capacity nor the intention to save the country . Perched in a bulletproof box atop a shipping container, the PTI chief insisted that the main problems plaguing the economy were external debt, a current account deficit, shrinking exports, the pressure on the rupee and tax evasion.

“We need surgery to fix the system of governance in this country, for which ensuring the rule of law is a necessity. To reduce the current account deficit, we must encourage our overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country,” Khan told thousands of party supporters. during the public rally in Minar-i-Pakistan.

The former prime minister’s plan focuses on increasing revenue through foreign exchange and investment, expanding the tax network and anti-money laundering initiatives. He also described measures to promote agriculture, tourism, a housing finance program, a health card program and small and medium enterprises.

But as the struggle between Pakistan’s ruling coalition and the former PTI-led administration escalates, JI leader Sirajul Haq has raised the possibility of imposing martial law. Proposing national elections, Haq condemned the government’s attempts to suppress protests, saying peaceful protests are the constitutional right of any political party.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement government has become a burden on the nation,” he told the Express Tribune.

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicates that inflation soared to 47% last week. The price of onions would have increased by 228.28% while wheat flour increased by 120.66% and the price of diesel increased by 102.84%.

“Free wheat flour lines are selling dead,” he said, adding that five poor people had already been martyred in the race to collect basic necessities.

