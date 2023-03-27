Imran Khan now enjoys support from judicial establishment: Maryam





Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) First Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a delegation from her party’s lawyers wing on March 26, 2023, in this image taken from video . Twitter/ @pmln_org

Amid the “consecutive court relief” to Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, rival Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawazhas said the provocative PTI leader had now found refuge in the judicial establishment. .

Khan, who was ousted in April last year via a no-confidence motion on Friday, won a three-day extension of protective bail until March 27 in five cases filed against him in the federal capital. Last week, he was granted protective bond in eight terrorism cases and one civil case.

Addressing a delegation from the lawyers’ wing of PML-N, who called her to Lahore on Sunday, Maryam said: For the first time I learned that decisions are made according to the wishes of wives and children, the scion of the Sharif the family’s political dynasty taunted the judiciary.

She added that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa revealed that the court takes decisions according to the wives’ instructions.

Their remains still exist in the justice system and Khan is counting on them, Maryam said. She asked, Who protects Imran Khan still today?

It is relevant to mention here that the stalwart of the PML-N blamed the military establishment for bringing Khan to power.

The PML-N leader said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted from office for not collecting his son’s salaries.

In July 2017, Nawaz Sharif resigned as prime minister after being disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in a landmark ruling on the Panama Papers case.

Announcing its verdict, the five-member bench unanimously disqualified Nawaz for failing to disclose his unwithdrawn claims constituting assets of UAE-based Capital FZE in his candidacy documents for the 2013 general election. , stating that this meant that he was not honest and truthful, in accordance with the Constitution.

Maryam asked if Khan would accept the results if his party swept the next general election in Punjab, once a PML-N stronghold.

She made the statement following the PTI’s harsh criticism of the incumbent government after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the general elections in Punjab originally scheduled for April 30, citing security concerns as the main one. because of the change of plan.

Maryam asked: Who will give the guarantee that Imran Khan will accept the results if the PML-N wins the elections in Punjab? She added that the PTI leader could accuse Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of post-election rigging.

The PML-N stalwart said there was no other way to get the country out of the crisis than holding elections for political stability.

She also reiterated that the elections will only take place after the scales of justice have been balanced.

Rebuking the former prime minister, Maryam claimed Khan had been brought to power by “enablers”.

Those who brought him to power later realized they had made a serious mistake, she added.

During her interaction with the delegation, the PML-N leader also said that the deposed prime minister dissolved the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create anarchy and chaos in the country.

She called Khan mentally ill and said the then Punjab CM Parvez Elahi did not want to dissolve the provincial assembly.

