Organ donors must come forward in maximum numbers: PM Modi

Urging citizens for organ donors to turn up in maximum numbers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government had also decided to abolish the lower age limit of 65 for organ donation.

In the 99th edition of his monthly program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio, the Prime Minister said that in this era of modern medical science, organ donation has become a very important means of giving life to someone.

“It is said that when a person donates their body after death, it creates a possibility for eight to nine people to have a new life. It is a matter of satisfaction that today the awareness of organ donation is also increasing in the country,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that in 2013, there were less than five thousand organ donation cases in the country, but in 2022, that number has risen to more than fifteen thousand.

The Prime Minister said today in the country that there are a large number of needy people waiting for an organ donor in the hope of a healthy life.

“It gives me great satisfaction that, to facilitate and encourage organ donation, we are working on a uniform policy throughout the country. In this sense, it was also decided to remove the condition of residence of the states, that is, from now on the patient will be able to go to any state in the country and register to receive the organs”, did he declare.

“The government has also decided to abolish the age limit below 65 for organ donation. In the midst of these efforts, I urge compatriots that organ donors come forward in maximum numbers. One of your decisions can save the lives of many people, can give life,” Prime Minister Modi said.

In the show, PM Modi also hailed the achievements of women in the country in different fields.

“It is the time of Navratri, the time to worship Shakti. Today, the potential of India emerging in a new light, our feminine power holds a very big place in it. Recently, many examples of this type have emerged before us. You must have seen Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first female locomotive driver, on social media. Surekha ji, setting another record, also became the first female locomotive driver of the Vande Bharat Express” , Modi said.

Referring to film producer Guneet Monga, whose documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won the Oscar earlier this month, the Prime Minister said: “This month, producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, “The Elephant Whisperers”.

“Sister Jyotirmayi Mohanty, a scientist from the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, also won another achievement for the country. Jyotirmoyee received a special award from IUPAC in the field of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. Earlier this year, India’s women’s under-19 cricket team made history by winning the T-20 World Cup.

Referring to women in politics, the Prime Minister said, “If you look at politics, a new beginning has taken place in Nagaland. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha with their victory. One of them was also appointed as a minister in the government of Nagaland, that is, for the first time, the people of the state also have a female minister.

Modi also mentioned the female members of the NDRF contingent, who had left for relief and rehabilitation work in quake-hit Turkey.

“A few days ago I also met those brave girls who went to help the people of Turkiye after the devastating earthquake. All were part of the NDRF contingent,” he said.

“Their courage and skills are hailed around the world,” the Prime Minister said. India has also deployed a female-only platoon in the peacekeeping force as part of the UN mission, he said.

The Prime Minister also made reference to Group Captain Shalija Dhami, the first female Air Force officer to achieve a command appointment in a combat unit.

“Today the country’s girls raise the flag of their bravery in all three armed forces. Group Captain Shalija Dhami has become the first female Air Force officer to earn a command appointment in a combat unit. She has about 3,000 hours of flight experience,” he said.

Modi also mentioned Captain Shiva Chauhan of the Indian Army, the first female officer to be posted to Siachen. Shiva will be stationed for three months in Siachen where the temperature drops to minus sixty (-60) degrees, he said.