Imran Khan arrives at IHC for multi-case protection bond – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan arrives at IHC for protection bail in multiple cases

Imran Khan to seek bail in five cases related to court complex vandalism

March 27, 2023 12:41 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday to seek protective bail in seven terrorism cases, including vandalism in the court complex.

Several cases have been registered against the former prime minister in Ramna, CTD and Golra police stations in Islamabad.

A video on the official PTI Twitter showed the PTI chairman arriving at the courthouse with a huge contingent of Islamabad police surrounding his vehicles. PTI leaders Murad Saeed, Musarrat Cheema and others accompanied Mr. Khan.

pic.twitter.com/aDGCCffxY5

— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2023

The decision to appear in court was made earlier in a meeting chaired by Imran Khan himself, where he discussed the matter with the party leadership and the legal team. The meeting, held on Sunday, saw Imran Khan consult with members of his party to finalize the plan for his court appearance.

It has been decided that the head of the PTI will travel to Islamabad on Monday morning to attend the hearing. Fawad Chaudhry has already gone to Islamabad with the party’s legal team.

pic.twitter.com/fTUf5ScczA

— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 27, 2023

Additionally, other central PTI leaders are expected to accompany Imran Khan to court.

— SSP to manage security arrangements —

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police tweeted that an important meeting was being chaired by the Inspector General of Police over Imran Khan’s expected court appearance to discuss security arrangements. It has been decided that the field supervision of security measures will be taken over by SSP Yasir Afridi.

144

— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) March 26, 2023

Amir Kiyani has been given the coordination on behalf of the PTI, while Malik Jameel Zafar will be the head of coordination between the police and the PTI through Kiyani.

A central control room has been established at Safe City headquarters, shared by Islamabad Police.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and violators will be arrested.

In view of the court rulings, only those affected would be allowed into the court premises, police tweeted. Islamabad police have expressed ignorance about Imran Khan’s arrival in the federal capital. In a tweet, a spokesperson said police would only take security action in light of court orders.

— Imran’s protection bond extended until March 27 by LHC —

On March 24, the Lahore High Court granted relief to former Prime Minister Imran Khan by extending his protective bail in five cases until March 27. The cases were filed against Imran Khan in Islamabad and these included ‘vandalism’ during his recent appearance at the court complex. .

The High Court overturned reservations related to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in five cases.

A two-member bench consisting of Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the former PM’s motion for the renewal of his preventive bail as he failed to appear in the relevant courts in the cases registered in the Ramna and Khana police stations.

When asked if the Supreme Court would intervene in the recent decision of the Electoral Commission regarding the postponement of the elections, the leader of the PTI said that if the Supreme Court did not overturn this decision, it would also be uncertain whether the elections would take place in October.

Lawyer Salman Safdar and lawyer Azhar Siddique represented the head of the PTI in the case. A large contingent of police officers was deployed in front of the High Court in order to avoid any unfortunate situation.

Attorney Salman said reservations were made to the PTI leader’s bail request, therefore the petition was reapplied. He said an extension had been requested in the plea already given. In response, Justice Tariq Saleem said Islamabad High Court should be approached for this purpose.

At this, Imran’s lawyer raised the issue of his chief’s security and said that he also came to the LHC with security.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan came to the podium and said that chaos had taken place in the court complex and the court could see a video of this incident while saying that no prime minister in the history of the country had to deal with this kind of victimization.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan had reached Lahore High Court (LHC) from his residence in Zaman Park to seek protective bail in five cases registered against him in Islamabad.

On Tuesday, the LHC granted protection bail to the former prime minister in two other cases filed under terrorism charges against him in Islamabad following last week’s clashes at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) during his appearance in the Toshakhana case.

First Information Reports (FIR) were filed at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police stations in Golra, accusing the leader of the PTI and his supporters of attacking the police, setting fire to security vehicles and created trouble outside the court complex.

A two-judge LHC bench consisting of Judge Shehbaz Rizvi and Judge Farooq Haider had granted protective bond to Imran Khan in terrorism cases until March 27.

— CTD Islamabad today summons Imran Khan and 17 other PTI leaders —

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad has summoned the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and 17 other PTI leaders to participate in the investigation of the case filed against them for vandalism at the Islamabad Federal Court Complex.

PTI leaders include Murad Saeed, Amir Kiyani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shehzad Wasim, Farrukh Habib, Omer Ayub, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassan Niazi, Amir Mughal, Jamshed Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan and retired Colonel Asim.

Ten PTI leaders, including Mr. Khan, were summoned in connection with the case filed at the Golra police station while the others were summoned for investigation in cases filed at the CTD police station.

