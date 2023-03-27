99th edition of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today; check time, live stream details

Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Third Mann Ki Baat of 2023 today, Sunday, March 26. The 99th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly Prime Minister’s radio programme, will air at 11am today.

The show will be broadcast across the network of All India Radio and Doordarshan, as well as the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting channels, AIR News, DD News, PMO and YouTube. After the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

The program takes place every month on the last Sunday, through which PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show aired on October 3, 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making special arrangements for the 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio show to air on April 30.

This time not only India but even other countries too will listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat radio show and for this Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is also preparing by booming.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said: The purpose of broadcasting this program across the world is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a world leader. All countries appreciate the work of the Prime Minister. People want to hear it. Our goal is to spread Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat to as many countries as possible. »

“The notable names that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken on in the Mann Ki Baat series will be honored and welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their States. Plans are underway to welcome these remarkable unsung heroes to Delhi as well. to all this, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat will be heard,” the source said.

In each Lok Sabha, in 100 places, 100 people will sit and listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, in which different groups of doctors, engineers, teachers and social workers will listen to this program and all other sections of society. Apart from this, those who are honored with Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan will also be honored and heard.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in charge of the Mann Ki Baat program, under their leadership this program is being carried out in all states. The BJP has prepared a whole team for this.

To make the 100th episode a hit, BJP is gearing up to air it on over a million booths. The goal is to unite the country into a single thread and grow by bringing everyone together.

(With ANI inputs)

