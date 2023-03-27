Imran Khan promises Islamic utopia to Pakistanis. This could force the military to return





Kasur’s donkey, which protesters used to represent then-Pakistani Prime Minister Khawaja Nazimuddin, paraded through the lanes, ridden by an effigy of Foreign Minister Muhammad Zafarullah Khan. Scandalous remarks and slander were launched against Mirza Bashiruddin, the second caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community. Elegant theocratic arguments had given way to the famously colorful vernacular of Lahore, the inquest report into the 1953 riot noted.

Exactly 70 years ago this month, and long before Twitter memes were invented, Islamist-led populism and the nascent republic’s political lite were locked in a battle to decide whether Pakistan should be ruled. by great rural folk, whiskey-drinking generals or the country’s clerics. Dozens died in mob violence and police shootings in 1953, the report would later determine before the first military regime was imposed.

Five years later, the crisis led Field Marshal Ayub Khan to stage Pakistan’s first coup in 1958. And the war for the idea of ​​Pakistan continues unabated. After winning the Battle of Zaman Park, the botched police effort to compel Imran Khan to appear in court, the former prime minister is planning new rallies at historic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

Since 2008, the country has operated a sort of hybrid political order, with political proxies chosen from the military being assured as heads of government. Imran, aided in power by the generals, was ignominiously expelled by them last year. He is retaliating, however, by seeking to force an election that many believe he is certain to win and, in doing so, exposing the country to grave danger at a time of deep economic and ideological crisis. .

The Anti-Ahmadiyya Movement

Beginning in 1950, communal violence grew in Pakistan’s Punjab province, this time targeting the heterodox Ahmadi minority. Ahmadi preachers and religious groups have been attacked in Okara district by armed mobs. The community mosque of Samundri was burnt down. There have been calls to deny Ahmadis access to clean water, and even space in cemeteries. Large crowds descended on Gujranwala to hold a mock funeral for Pakistan’s suave foreign minister, an Ahmadi, and rewards were announced for his assassination.

The movement also saw growing anger against the lite, which had created Pakistan. The Sargodhaclerc Ahmad Khan, the recorded inquest, even lambasted military officers for spending their time dancing and drinking.

Led by the Majlis-e-Ahrar which had opposed the partition and creation of Pakistan, the 1950 movement was a reassertion of power by clerics who wielded power in the streets and neighborhoods of northern India. They promised a new type of regime, which would reconstruct the Islamic utopia imagined by the Prophet Muhammad.

The country’s proto-constitution, the 1949 Goals Resolution, passed under Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, ceded at least some of these demands. The resolution promised freedom of religion, but also insisted that public life would be governed in accordance with Islam and affirmed that sovereignty over the entire universe belongs to Allah.

For an Islamic State

Majlis-e-Ahrar leaders claimed the goals resolution was an incomplete manifesto. The organization wanted Ahmadis to be declared apostates, but there was more. Figures like Maulana Aleem Illahi have called for an Islamic state, with Sharianot nationalism as the basis. The laws and the constitution themselves needed clerical authorship. Clerics who testified to the commission were divided on most issues, but the heart of their argument was the demand for a theological state.

Fearing the emergence of a broad opposition, the Punjab government has been hesitant in responding to the crisis. The province sought to refer the matter to the center, asking it to discuss these claims with the cleric. The central government, in turn, asked Punjab to impose an ordinance, an end which it tried, somewhat ineffectively, to achieve by bribing a large number of local newspapers with funds embezzled from the budget of adult education.

The riot of 1953 which tore Lahore however forced the government to act. He ordered the imposition of martial law in several cities and clerical protests. Islamist leader Syed Abul Ala Maududi was sentenced to death, but it was later overturned. The military, meanwhile, realized that the civilian leadership was ineffective and divided. And under Ayub Khan, simply took power, establishing a praetorian order that still marks the country.

Each ruler, however, conceded the clerical cause. Ayub, although he sought to break the authority of the clerics, institutionalized Islam within the state to strengthen his authority. Former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto has outlawed the Ahmadi faith and vowed endless war on Kashmir. General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq gave clerics an institutional role in law-making.

The New Medina

Imrans’ central slogan of building a Riasat-e-Medina invokes the 1953 movement: a rebellion of rural petty bourgeoisie and informal sector workers struggling against the power of landed wealth and the new Anglophone elite. Imran’s promises to Pakistan are a utopia where, scholars Kainat Shakil and Ihsan Yilmazargue, pious citizens will receive housing, healthcare and jobs. The former prime minister greatly expanded religious education by the state and supported the Taliban’s war against the West.

Faced with this controversy, opponents of Imrans seem unable to defend the idea of ​​a secular and modern republic. Twitter battles over Pakistani politics, anthropologists Ghazal Asif Farrukhi and Natasha Rahejaja have perceptively noted, always involve communal invective. Imran was depicted as Shiva and his most visible adversary, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as Kali. The loss of religious legitimacy clearly comes at a high price.

As in 1953, noted economist Uzair Younousha, a crabby and inefficient civil order rules the country. The government has delayed the implementation of a desperately needed International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue package for fear of the adverse effects it would have on citizens. This self-defeating strategy forced the Pakistani government to delay provincial elections in the face of Supreme Court orders.

Faced with the prospect that the army could saw off the branch on which it placed him, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launches a patronage to the generals. The Army received a staggering 45,000 acres for a corporate farming project. The National Assembly has expanded the country’s draconian blasphemy laws, in a bid to appease their religious right. Foreign Minister Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto has focused his diplomatic energies on the controversies surrounding Kashmir.

The Pakistani military, faced with a growing insurgency of jihadists it has helped nurture, has good reason to avoid a coup. Nor does it have a solution to the economic crisis. However, chances are that the demagogic population of Imran will soon force them to exercise their authority or accept their return.

Either way, it won’t solve Pakistan’s central problem. As long as we rely on the gavel when a case is needed and put Islam to work to resolve situations that were never intended to be resolved, frustration and disappointment must follow in our footsteps, wrote Justices Muhammad Munir and MR Kayani, the judges who investigated the 1953 crisis.

