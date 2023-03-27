Ex-Pakistani PM Khan presents economic rescue package at rally





Protected by a bulletproof barrier, former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a rally in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 26, 2023, to pressure the government of Shahbaz Sharif into agreeing to hold early elections. (KM Chaudary/AP)

LAHORE, Pakistan Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan led a rally in the eastern city of Lahore in the early hours of Sunday, laying out his ideas for reviving the country’s spiraling economy and accusing the government of not having a recovery plan. rescue.

The International Monetary Fund has delayed a $6 billion bailout following Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms of a 2019 deal. The government blames the failure on Khan, now opposition leader.

Khan addressed thousands of party supporters on a wet night in Lahore from a bulletproof box perched atop a shipping container. In his address, at the landmark Minar-e-Pakistan, the former cricketer railed against the government and challenged it to come up with a bailout package to pull the country out of its many economic woes .

“We need surgery to fix the system of governance in this country, for which ensuring the rule of law is essential,” he said. “To reduce the current account deficit, we need to encourage our overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.”

Khan’s plan focuses on increasing revenue through foreign exchange and investments, expanding the tax network and anti-money laundering initiatives.

He also described measures to promote agriculture, tourism, a housing finance program, a health card program and small and medium enterprises.

Khan said foreign direct investment by Pakistanis abroad would help the country avoid seeking IMF assistance. He told the crowds, who waited hours to hear him speak, that the net worth of 18,000 Pakistani-Americans in the United States is $200 billion and the net worth of the top 10 Pakistani businessmen Americans is $25 billion. “And (still) we bow to the IMF to get a $6 billion deal.”

He said the major issues plaguing the Pakistani economy are external debt, current account deficit, export curtailment, pressure on the rupee and tax evasion.

Local authorities have warned Khan not to hold a public gathering in preparation for a possible terror attack. The security alert said militants from a banned group had reached Lahore and could target the public gathering or the security personnel deployed there.

The 70-year-old politician, ousted as prime minister by a no-confidence motion last April and campaigning for early elections, accuses the government of participating in a “regime change operation” against him. The government denies the allegation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is struggling to maintain economic and political stability amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and the aftermath of last summer’s record floods, which killed 1,739 people and destroyed millions of homes. The floods caused more than $30 billion in damage. It also faces militant violence, which has increased since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with government forces.

Sharif criticized Khan in a tweet on Sunday, saying he had “always been about grandstanding and rhetoric” and that Pakistan’s current political, governance and economic challenges have their roots in his failed policies.

