Pak PM Sharif accuses President Alvi of following the dictates of Imran Khan’s party





On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit back at President Arif Alvi, accusing him of being partisan and following the dictates of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party instead of remaining neutral as head of state.

His comments came two days after President Alvi, in a letter on Friday, accused the prime minister of using disproportionate force against politicians, political workers and journalists in recent clashes with the former PTI. Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The president, who was a member of Khan’s party before taking office, had also asked Sharif to order all authorities to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in organizing the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. pursuant to Supreme Court orders.

In his five-page letter to President Alvi, Sharif said he was writing to set the record straight for the government and report on the latter’s partisan attitude.

He said Alvi’s communication read in part like a press release from the opposition political party PTI whose unilateral and anti-government views you continue to openly espouse, despite your constitutional oath/office as president”.

He said the President had repeatedly violated his oath, including the order to dissolve the National Assembly in April last year by order of then Prime Minister Imran Khan, as well as his failure to his constitutional duty to swear in Sharif on his election as prime minister.

“Despite the above and several other instances where you actively worked to undermine a constitutionally elected government, I have made every effort to maintain a good working relationship with you. However, the content of your letter, its tone and his language compelled me to respond to it,” he said in the letter.

Sharif said the law enforcement actions were within the law.

Unfortunately and apparently due to your party allegiance, you did not note outright violation of laws, in absentia disregard of court orders, attacking law enforcement, damage to public property , attempts to sow chaos, civil and political unrest, and in short, bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war by the PTI, he said.

He said the PTI’s utter disregard for the law was tarnishing Pakistan’s image in the international community and negatively impacting the future of democracy and the state of human rights.

He also complained that Alvi, as president, said nothing once about Khan’s conduct for his aggressive, rather militant, political order in complete disregard of court orders.

Unfortunately again, you never raised your voice or shared your concerns the way you did in your letter, in the past when the PTI was in power, he said.

He further said that Alvi’s reference to a meaningful consultation between the President and the Prime Minister was out of place.

“Mr. President, in the performance of your duties you must act on and in accordance with the advice of the Cabinet or the Prime Minister under Section 48 (1),” he said. writing.

Speaking about the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the federal government gives full support to the ECP, which is an autonomous body and free to decide the elections.

Sharif also said he was fully aware of his duties, saying his government was fully committed to preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution, but would not allow anyone to break the law or create unrest.

