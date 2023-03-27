Imran Khan releases 10-point roadmap to revive Pakistan’s economy





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a large rally on Sunday where he unveiled his party’s 10-point program for the economic recovery of the country, including benefits for the diaspora, the news agency reported. PTI.

Addressing a public rally in Minar-i-Pakistan in the early hours of Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan urged the country’s ruling party to come up with a strategy to save the Pakistan of the many problems in which it finds itself. .

“I dispute that the leaders in place do not have the capacity or the intention [to save the country]“, he was quoted by PTI in its report.

Khan, 70, said he would happily stand aside if the establishment informed him of a strategy.

“I know what the program is…there is no program,” he was quoted by Dawn in his report.

Announcing the 10-point plan, Khan said overseas Pakistanis will be encouraged to invest in Pakistan to attract foreign direct investment and avoid having to travel to the IMF again and again.

“We will facilitate anyone who would like to export and bring dollars into the country,” he added.

Pakistan, which desperately needs funding as it faces a devastating economic crisis, has already received economic aid from the IMF. The country is in talks with a major lender to relaunch its credit program.

Khan said the government needs to make painful decisions in order to increase tax revenue and exports. “Major surgery is needed to put our house in order. Overseas Pakistanis will bring their dollars into the country provided they receive incentives,” he said.

Khan further said that only 2.5 million Pakistanis out of a total population of 220 million pay taxes.

“It is necessary to increase the tax base to achieve progress,” he said.

Khan also advocated restoring the mortgage system and giving loans to young people to start businesses.

Khan said his administration would boost tourism and the mining industry would be geared towards generating revenue.

After taking office, the ex-prime minister said his administration would increase agricultural production with help from China.

He claimed that the government would take measures to prevent money laundering and the current account deficit would also be reduced.

Khan, who fears death, gave his speech from a bulletproof glass enclosure.

Under “pressure” from the PML-N-led government and the powerful military elite, Pakistani broadcast media suppressed coverage of the event.

Authorities were so determined to derail Khan’s show of power that police blocked all major roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan with containers and barricades.

Internet access was interrupted in some parts of Lahore, especially near the demonstration site.

After walking for a long time, the group arrived at the scene.

Khan criticized the PML-N-led government and its handlers (a reference to the military establishment) for apprehending and tormenting more than 2,000 of his party’s workers ahead of the rally, saying, “one thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will send the message today that people’s passion cannot be held back by obstacles and containers.”

“The way powerful circles are behaving in Pakistan today, it seems that Imran Khan is the only problem in the country,” he said.

Khan said a cabal of thieves moved into the country after his administration was overthrown in April last year.

“I have completed a century of cases. I’ll run into maybe 150. Poor people spend their whole lives fighting fake cases in this country. Pakistan has no future if there is no rule of law,” he said.

He chastised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for pleading all over the world but receiving no relief.

“Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he used to berate Shehbaz for 40 minutes and he did not react and listen silently,” remarked Khan, referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz. This is what happens when you (Shehbaz) get power through the back door.”

For the first time in his life, the cricketer-turned-politician said he felt what Palestinians feel.

“The police attacked my house because they wanted to arrest me in false cases. People supported me during the confrontation with the police because they knew that I was right. They hired me in 40 cases of terrorism… Will the nation accept that Imran Khan is a terrorist? He asked.

He said that despite Supreme Court directives, the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the April 30 Punjab Assembly elections to October 8 citing security and budgetary difficulties.

“Who will guarantee that the elections will take place even in October? The government and its managers have only one goal: how to prevent me from returning to power,” he said.

All eyes were on the Supreme Court to establish the rule of law by holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days, according to Khan.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan was released on bail by the Lahore ATC on three counts filed at the Lahore Hippodrome Police Station.

Khan was accused of receiving gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, at a reduced price from the state warehouse known as Toshakhana as prime minister and then selling them for a profit.

Khan was removed from office in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani leader to be impeached by the National Assembly.

