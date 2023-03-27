Imran Khan unveils roadmap to save cash-strapped Pakistan





Imran Khan held a massive rally here on Sunday and laid out his party’s 10-point roadmap for the economic recovery of the cash-strapped country

Updated on – 18:39, Sun – 26 Mar 23

Lahore: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan held a massive rally here on Sunday and laid out his party’s 10-point roadmap for the economic recovery of the cash-strapped country, including measures for the diaspora.

Addressing the public rally in Minar-i-Pakistan on Sunday, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman challenged the country’s ruling party to come up with a plan to save Pakistan from the many crises it has been in. gets bogged down. the incumbents have neither the ability nor the intention (to save the country), he said.

Khan, 70, said he would gladly step down if the establishment told him he had a plan. I know what the program is, there is no program, he said.

Announcing the 10-point programme, Khan said overseas Pakistanis will be motivated to invest in Pakistan to attract foreign direct investment to avoid going to the IMF again and again. We will facilitate anyone who would export and bring dollars into the country, he added.

Khan said the country needs to make tough decisions to improve its tax revenue and exports. Major surgery is needed to put our house in order. Overseas Pakistanis will bring their dollars home provided they receive incentives, he said, adding that only 2.5 million out of 220 million Pakistanis pay taxes. There is a need to increase the tax base to make progress, he said, and also offered to give loans to young people to start businesses and revive the mortgage system.

Khan said his government would encourage tourism, adding that the minerals sector would focus on revenue generation. The former prime minister said that after taking office, his government will increase agricultural productivity with China’s cooperation.

The government will take steps to stop money laundering, he said, adding that the current account deficit would also be reduced.

Khan, who faces death threats, addressed the gathering from a bulletproof glass container. Pakistani media suppressed coverage of the event under pressure from the PML-N-led government backed by the powerful military.

Authorities seemed so desperate to derail the Khans’ show of power that all major roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan were blocked by police with containers and barricades. Internet services were interrupted in parts of Lahore, especially at the rally site. People reached the place on foot after traveling long distances.

Lashing out at the PML-N-led government and its handlers (a reference to the military establishment) for arresting and torturing more than 2,000 of his party’s workers ahead of this rally, Khan said, one thing is clear, whoever is in power, they will receive a message that people’s passion cannot be held back by obstacles and containers. The way powerful circles are behaving in Pakistan today, it seems that Imran Khan is the only problem in the country, he said.

Khan said a cabal of thieves had been imposed on the nation after his government was overthrown last April. I completed a century of cases. I’ll run into maybe 150. Poor people spend their whole lives fighting fake cases in this country. Pakistan has no future if there is no rule of law, he said and added that true freedom will only come if the rule of law prevails in the country.

He blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for begging around the world, but still hasn’t been granted a reprieve. Mocking him, Khan said: Former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said he used to scold Shehbaz for 40 minutes and he would not react and listen not patiently. This happens when you (Shehbaz) come to power through the back door.

The cricketer-turned-politician has said for the first time in his life that he feels what Palestinians feel. The police attacked my house because they wanted to arrest me in false cases. People supported me during the confrontation with the police because they knew that I was right. They have committed me to 40 cases of terrorism… will the nation accept that Imran Khan is a terrorist? He asked.

He said that despite Supreme Court orders, the Election Commission of Pakistan postponed the April 30 Punjab Assembly elections to October 8 citing security and financial constraints. Who will guarantee that the elections will take place even in October? The government and its managers have only one program point to prevent me from returning to power, he said.

Khan said all eyes were on the Supreme Court to establish the rule of law by holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days.

