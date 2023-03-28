Either Imran Khan exists or we exist, says Pakistani Home Minister | Imran Khan News





Rana Sanaullah’s remarks against Khan during a TV interview sparked a strong reaction from the opposition PTI party.

Islamabad, Pakistan Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has slammed the country’s interior minister’s inflammatory remarks against his political rival.

In an interview with a local news channel on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the government’s second most powerful official, issued what many see as not-so-veiled threats to Khan, 72, who has since his removal from power last year calls for immediate elections.

He [Khan] brought the politics of nations to a point where only one of us can exist, Sanaullah said.

When we feel that our existence is threatened, we will go to a point where we no longer care whether a decision is democratic or not, he added.

Calling Khan an incurable enemy, the minister said there would be no normalcy and political stability in the country as long as the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party exists.

He accuses us of plotting to kill him, and if he thinks we want to kill him, obviously he wants to kill us too, he said.

Khans PTI criticized the federal ministers’ comments.

A fight to the death? This is not an ordinary person speaking, but the Interior Minister of Pakistan. In any other country he would have been forced to quit, party leader Taimur Jhagra told Al Jazeera.

No one from the government contradicted [the remarks]. No one apologized. It exposes their true political values ​​and, sadly, it is also an honest admission of their fear of Imran Khan.

At a press conference on Sunday, PTI senior member Fawad Chaudhry asked if the minister was a moron.

Does he play politics or lead a gang? That’s not how politics is done. Politics is about listening to each other and moving forward. You say we have reached a point where Imran Khan stays or we, but we don’t think of you like that, he said.

Since being removed from power in April last year, Khan has held several rallies to demand immediate national elections. He was shot in the leg during one such rally in November.

Khan has repeatedly alleged a plot by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government and the mighty military to imprison or assassinate him ahead of general elections due later this year.

In recent weeks, the bitter row between the ruling coalition and the opposition leader has seen violent clashes between Khans’ supporters and security forces in the capital Islamabad and his home city of Lahore.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician icon, claims he has been slapped with more than 80 cases, including those related to allegations of corruption and even terrorism. Sanaullah refuted this claim, saying there were almost 40 cases against the opposition leader.

On Monday, Khan is due to appear again in court in Islamabad in an alleged terrorism case.

At a rally in Lahore, the capital of Khan-dominated Punjab province, where parliamentary elections were controversially delayed by the government last week, the PTI leader attacked the government for failing to act when the country was facing an economic crisis.

I want to ask the Pakistani establishment a question. Obviously you don’t want to let Imran Khan win. All the antics, including the attack on my house, the postponement of the elections, the aim of all of this is just to ensure that Imran Khan does not return to power, he said.

So I ask, of course, don’t let me win. But do you have a program to save the country from this catastrophe? Do you have a road map?

