Imran Khan gets bail from IHC in seven cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Monday secured interim bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) until April 6 in seven cases against him over the clashes at the court complex.

A request was filed with the CSI by its lawyers requesting release on bail in the multiple cases registered in various police stations in the federal capital.

Khan’s plea urged the court to prevent the federal government from arresting the PTI leader in the cases, adding that the cases were filed for political revenge.

A bench headed by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Judge Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

Earlier, according to lawyer Ali Bukhari, Imran Khan’s vehicle was allowed to enter the IHC, while police stopped all other vehicles.

The former Prime Minister left Zaman Park with his convoy early in the morning for his court appearance.

The hearing

At the start of the hearing, Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared in court and argued that the biometric verification objection should not be imposed on people over 60.

To this, Judge Farooq remarked that biometric verification has become very easy now.

The lawyer maintained that they got the PTI leader’s protective bond from the Lahore High Court (LHC) after which they arrived at the court complex, but they were not allowed to go any further. .

“Other FIRs against Imran Khan were filed that day,” he added.

To this, IHC CJ asked the lawyer to clarify why they bypassed a forum to reach IHC.

“Why didn’t you go to the trial court when you have to go in the end,” he asked.

To this, the lawyer maintained that he would present the judgments of the Supreme Court in this regard.

After that, Khan went to the stand, however, CJ Farooq ordered him to remain seated.

Responding to the argument of Khan’s lawyer, the justice said the security threats to the former prime minister must have been real as he had once been attacked.

Judge Hassan noted that the court had repeatedly asked the chief electoral commissioner to ensure Khan’s safety.

To this, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon argued that the Magistrate Court was moved to F8 katchehri court court complex.

“Imran Khan has a responsibility to ensure a peaceful environment. He didn’t even get out of the car and people burned cars,” he said.

To this, Judge Farooq remarked what the petitioner would do if the administration made irresponsible statements.

“They [PTI] will organize its own security if you [administration] do not provide it. Two prime ministers of Pakistan had been assassinated and one assaulted,” the justice noted.

The court then granted provisional bail to Khan, after which the PTI chairman left the High Court.

Bail plea before arrest

As the head of the PTI was heading towards Islamabad, a petition was lodged at the IHC by his lawyers asking for bail in the multiple cases registered at different police stations in the federal capital.

The plea urged the court to prevent the federal government from arresting the PTI leader in the cases, adding that the cases were filed for political revenge.

However, the court clerk’s office attached objections to the motions as the plea lacks the PTI chiefs’ biometrics.

How to File a Petition in High Court [it is filed] before a court of first instance, asked the registry office.

Later, when the head of the PTI arrived on the scene, his biometrics were taken. The biometric objection was later withdrawn and the plea was admitted for hearing with further objections.

Khan laments lack of security

When Geo News asked the head of the PTI if he was happy with the security measures, Khan replied: There is no security, it is our security,

On a question of political dialogue, the head of the PTI refused to talk about it.

Police arrest Imran Khan’s photographer

Ahead of the hearing, PTI leader Shireen Mazari said Imran Khan’s photographer and three other civilians were arrested by police on their way to the IHC.

These 4 unarmed civilians, one of whom is our official photographer, were with Imran Khan’s car en route to IHC and were arrested without committing any crime and now apparently taken to Ramna Police Station. So we are targeted for criticizing the ICT police! she tweeted.

‘Fourth court appearance in a week’: Fawad

Earlier, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry lamented that this was the former prime minister’s fourth court appearance in a week.

What are the fees? You came to court with your supporters because of what the door [of the court] broke, so you’re a terrorist, he said.

He said the “imported” government had turned Pakistan into a joke. Pakistan is ruled from London, he added.

at PEMRA

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), hours before the departure of PTI leaders, banned live and recorded coverage of rallies, public rallies and processions by any party, organization and individual standing in Islamabad today.

The regulator said it was imposing the ban because vandalism during the last appearance of PTI leaders at the court complex had caused chaos and panic among viewers and police.

PEMRA said the broadcast of such content violated the Supreme Court’s judgment in a suo motu case and the regulator’s rules. He warned that the license of television channels broadcasting such content will be suspended in the event of non-compliance.

Security features in Islamabad

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police tweeted that an important meeting was being chaired by the Inspector General over Imran Khan’s expected court appearance to discuss security arrangements.

Senior officers including DIG and SSP operations attended the meeting despite being injured. It has been decided that the field supervision of security measures will be taken over by SSP Yasir Afridi.

Amir Kiyani has been given the coordination on behalf of the PTI, while Malik Jameel Zafar will be the head of coordination between the police and the PTI through Kiyani.

A central control room has been established at Safe City headquarters, shared by Islamabad Police.

Meanwhile, Section 144 is in force in Islamabad and violators will be arrested.

In light of court orders, only those affected will be allowed to enter court premises, police tweeted.

Earlier, Islamabad police spokesperson said there was no information regarding Imran Khan’s court appearance. He had, however, said that the Islamabad police would take security measures in light of the court rulings.

