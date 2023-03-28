Donald Trump hijacked the news cycle with Indictment Watch





For the past week or so, we’ve been hostage to another strange cycle of Trumpnews, a look back at the many years we’ve experienced in the half-dozen years between his escalator ride at Trump Tower and his helicopter ride from the White House. For a moment, it seemed like Donald Trump walked out of our lives and retreated to his own Palm Elba. Now, all of a sudden, it’s all 2016 again and has been glued to CNN’s news alerts.

After initial reports of possible charges in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the news cycle about Trump’s arrest really kicked into gear in the early morning of March 18 with an article on Truth Social: THE LONGEST REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE BACK OUR NATION! Two hours later, a spokesperson said the former president did not write his message with direct knowledge of the timing of any arrests, while adding that President Trump rightly emphasizes his innocence and the weaponization of our system of injustice.

But it didn’t matter that Trump’s spokesperson appeared to backtrack on Trump’s truth, as posts on his Truth Social platform are ironically called, or that TUESDAY (March 21) came and went without charge from the Manhattan prosecutors’ office. (The grand jury would reconvene on Monday.) None of those things mattered, because Trump, again, hijacked the news cycle this time by announcing his impending arrest. As The New Yorkers Susan Glasser wrote of this chaotic moment: The collective ability of the political classes to analyze and digest events that have not yet happened, that may yet not happen, and the details of which are presumably crucial to understanding how they will unfold, was fully exposed.

Here we come to the central dilemma of covering for Trump. Given that he was president and currently leads the 2024 Republican platoon, much of what Trump says and does is arguably newsworthy. But Trump is a bad actor at best and a complete sociopath at worst, known for flooding the zone with shit in the immortal words of Steve Bannon. So the idea that we in the media should take his word for it when he makes a wild claim seems misguided at best.

While it’s impossible to ignore the ongoing indictment of a former president, could the breathless, uninterrupted indictment watch have been avoided? Theoretically, yes? But there’s a muscle memory that many of us have of covering Trump, a sort of Stockholm syndrome of the constant, never-ending stream of news. And it’s easy to fall back into old patterns.

Trump, as president, was an editor from hell, driving a news cycle on everything from absurd ideas, like buying Greenland, to terrifying ones, like bombing North Korea. By virtue of Trump being president, his weird tweets, statements, and foibles have led to countless headlines and cable news chyrons. Just as Trump was able to resume his role as editor, another familiar story emerged: Republicans holding themselves hostage to Trump.

The GOP was presented with a new opportunity to disassociate itself from the albatross that had cost their party significantly in three consecutive elections. But instead of using a potential indictment as a way to get rid of the former guy, Republicans literally crumbled to defend him, even though they don’t know what charges, if any, will be filed. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy warned against politically motivated lawsuits, while Republican defenders hit the airwaves.

On CNN’s State of the Union, Kentucky congressman and frequent Trump defender James Comer wasn’t sure what he was defending Trump from Sunday morning, but he seemed sure Trump was innocent. Are you arguing that people who commit commercial crimes don’t commit crimes? Jake Tapper asked CNN. Is it a business crime? Were talking about a federal election crime, Comer replied. My understanding, Tapper said, is that he is being investigated for falsifying business records.

The Republican scramble to defend Trump was so deeply embarrassing you’d think it might have led to a moment of GOP soul-searching. But alas, the crew who are still so worried about the militarization of the federal government have used their power in Congress to target Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg even though his office has yet to charge Trump with anything. Comer and another Fox News frequent flier, Jim Jordan, wrote to Bragg: You are apparently about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial power. With Trump fully in the media spotlight and Republicans rallying behind him, even critics have recognized how much the former president could benefit. This indictment is a $1 billion in-kind donation from Democrats to the Trumps 24 campaign, former Rep. Peter Meijert tweeted.

Trump reportedly raised $1.5 million on his indictment in just three days and saw a surge in the polls (as Ron DeSantis’ recent performance on the national stage has GOP donors worried). Never one to leave a potential scandal unaddressed, Trump used the potential indictment as the centerpiece of his rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, telling the crowd: You will be vindicated and proud. The thugs and criminals who corrupt our justice system will be defeated, discredited and utterly dishonored. At one point, Trump put his hand over his heart during the playing of a rendition of the national anthem sung by the J6 Choir, a group of imprisoned rioters, while behind him a large screen played images of the uprising at the Capitol. The weekend rally also coincided with the 30th anniversary of the government’s standoff in Waco with the Branch Davidians doomsday cult.

Trump’s stance of being anti-anyone-who-does-not-support-him was pretty clear to anyone watching. As I write this, Trump has still not been charged, but he has used the threat of every possible consequence of his actions to once again become the main character of the news cycle. Heseven was scheduled to return Monday night to Fox News, a recent target of his ire due to his glowing coverage of DeSantis. It seems very likely that Trump could turn this stardom into another GOP presidential nomination. Like global warming, Trump is on the horizon again and we feel powerless to stop him.

