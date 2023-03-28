Politics
What’s in a surname: ‘Modi’s origins’, caste ties
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was non-seat of Parliament after his conviction and two-year sentence for defamation triggered Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, argued in Surat Magistrates Court that he had caused no personal damage to the petitioner, Purnesh Modi, BJP MP and there was, in fact, no specific community called Modi in the country.
During a campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Rahul referred to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked: Why are all thieves carrying they surname Modi?
The next day, Purnesh Modi filed a private complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, accusing Rahul of defaming everyone with Modi’s name.
Everyone bearing the Modi surname across India belongs to the Modi Samaj-Modhvanik community and is found throughout Gujarat as a whole, and this community is also present in other states apart from Gujarat…The accused by insulting Modi surname of current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has insulted the 13 crore Modi nicknamed by calling them a chorus for political selfishness, Purnesh Modi has said.
Rahul Gandhis’ lawyer, Kirit Panwala, argued in court that there was no identifiable and determined community called Modi. It is Purnesh Modi who refers to the Modhvanik community as the Modi community; There is [actually] no proof of that (the Modi community). While the Modi community comprises 13 million people, it is not an identifiable and determined community, he said. The Indian Express.
A single sentence should not be considered defamatory. He (Rahul) did not insult any community. Modi family name [does not belong to] only the Modhvanik community but also to [people from] other castes. If a correct identity is established, [only] so this case is maintainable here, the identity is not established, Panwala said.
Who are the people with Modi surname in Gujarat?
Although many people use the Modi surname, it does not denote any specific community or caste. In Gujarat, the surname Modi is used by Hindus, Muslims and Parsis. There are people with the surname Modi among the Vaishnavas (Baniyas), the Kharwas (fishermen of Porbandar) and the Lohanas (who are a trading community).
Purnesh Modi, the plaintiff in Rahul Gandhi’s case, belongs to the Modhvanik community of Surat, as does Hasmukh Lalwala, who was previously Purnesh Modis’ lawyer, and Kirit Panwala, Rahul’s lawyer.
Members of the Modhvanik clan worship Modheshwari Mata, whose temple is near the Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district. Prime Minister Modi visited the Modheshwari temple in October last year ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat.
According to Lalwala, there are about 10 lakh Modhvaniks in Gujarat. They live all over the state but mainly in North and South Gujarat.
Do all Modis belong to the other backward classes (OBC)?
No, they don’t. In fact, there is no community or caste named after Modi in the central list of OBCs for job and education booking.
Entry No. 23 in the central list of 104 communities of OBCs in Gujarat reads: Ghanchi (Muslim), Teli, Modh Ghanchi, Teli-Sahu, Teli-Rathod, Teli-Rathore. All of these communities have traditionally engaged in activities related to the extraction and trade of edible oils.
Members of these communities who live in eastern Uttar Pradesh usually use the surname Gupta and often Modi as well.
In the 136 Bihar communities listed in the OBC Central List, there is no Modi, although there is a Teli (entry No. 53 in the Bihar OBC Central List). Bihar’s most prominent BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, has filed a separate defamation suit against Rahul.
In the list of 68 communities in Rajasthan in the OBC Central List, there is Teli as the 51st entry, but there is no community listed as Modi.
When were these Gujarat communities included in the OBC Central List?
Some had been on the central OBC list from the beginning when the first central OBC list was notified in 1993 after the implementation of the Mandal reservations.
On October 27, 1999, the Ghanchi Muslim Community was added to the OBC Central List, along with other similar communities in other states. Subsequently, by notification dated 4 April 2000, other communities in Gujarat such as Teli, Modh Ganchi, Teli Sahu, Teli Rathod and Teli Rathore were added to the central OBC list.
Thus, the caste to which Prime Minister Modi Ghanchi belongs was included in the central OBC list almost 18 months before Modi became the first chief minister of Gujarat (October 7, 2001).
Where else (other than Gujarat) do people with the surname Modi live?
As mentioned above, there are Modis in UP and Bihar.
This surname is also widely used by Marwaris, who are descended from the stock of Agrawals, who are believed to belong to Agroha in Hisar, Haryana, and later spread to districts like Mahendragarh of Haryana and Jhunjhunu and Sikar of Rajasthan.
Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi’s grandfather Rai Bahadur Gujar Mal Modi left Mahendragarh to settle near Meerut, and the town was later renamed Modinagar.
Fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi hails from Gujarats Jamnagar, a community traditionally engaged in the diamond trade.
Former Tata Steel chairman Russi Mody and stage and film personality Sohrab Modi were Parsis from Bombay (Mumbai).
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-politics/modi-surname-gujarat-explained-8522659/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Review: Vietnam vets try to help the nation they once attacked | Entertainment
- Here’s why Netanyahu’s court review has Israel on edgeExBulletin
- Lovlina Borgohain news: Lovlina Borgohain becomes world champion! Prime Minister Modi, Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan praise Assam boxer
- Priyanka Chopra says she moved to the US because she had ‘beef’ with Bollywood people: ‘I was pushed into a corner, I was tired of politics’
- Michigan hockey blows out Colgate, 11-1
- City responds to W5 program for asbestos cement water pipe
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Solomon Islands | world News
- Rana Sanaullah Khan triggers backlash demanding removal of Imran Khans after failed assassination
- Mentions of climate change in scripted entertainment are largely absent
- To foster innovation, look for product management talent in unexpected places
- Alternative fuel infrastructure: Interim agreement for more refueling and refueling stations across Europe
- Chinese Xi Jinping holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince, backs Saudi Arabia-Iran talks