What’s in a surname: ‘Modi’s origins’, caste ties

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was non-seat of Parliament after his conviction and two-year sentence for defamation triggered Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, argued in Surat Magistrates Court that he had caused no personal damage to the petitioner, Purnesh Modi, BJP MP and there was, in fact, no specific community called Modi in the country.

During a campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Rahul referred to fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asked: Why are all thieves carrying they surname Modi?

The next day, Purnesh Modi filed a private complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, accusing Rahul of defaming everyone with Modi’s name.

Everyone bearing the Modi surname across India belongs to the Modi Samaj-Modhvanik community and is found throughout Gujarat as a whole, and this community is also present in other states apart from Gujarat…The accused by insulting Modi surname of current Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has insulted the 13 crore Modi nicknamed by calling them a chorus for political selfishness, Purnesh Modi has said.

Rahul Gandhis’ lawyer, Kirit Panwala, argued in court that there was no identifiable and determined community called Modi. It is Purnesh Modi who refers to the Modhvanik community as the Modi community; There is [actually] no proof of that (the Modi community). While the Modi community comprises 13 million people, it is not an identifiable and determined community, he said. The Indian Express.

A single sentence should not be considered defamatory. He (Rahul) did not insult any community. Modi family name [does not belong to] only the Modhvanik community but also to [people from] other castes. If a correct identity is established, [only] so this case is maintainable here, the identity is not established, Panwala said.

Who are the people with Modi surname in Gujarat?

Although many people use the Modi surname, it does not denote any specific community or caste. In Gujarat, the surname Modi is used by Hindus, Muslims and Parsis. There are people with the surname Modi among the Vaishnavas (Baniyas), the Kharwas (fishermen of Porbandar) and the Lohanas (who are a trading community).

Purnesh Modi, the plaintiff in Rahul Gandhi’s case, belongs to the Modhvanik community of Surat, as does Hasmukh Lalwala, who was previously Purnesh Modis’ lawyer, and Kirit Panwala, Rahul’s lawyer.

Members of the Modhvanik clan worship Modheshwari Mata, whose temple is near the Modhera Sun Temple in Mehsana district. Prime Minister Modi visited the Modheshwari temple in October last year ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat.

According to Lalwala, there are about 10 lakh Modhvaniks in Gujarat. They live all over the state but mainly in North and South Gujarat.

Do all Modis belong to the other backward classes (OBC)?

No, they don’t. In fact, there is no community or caste named after Modi in the central list of OBCs for job and education booking.

Entry No. 23 in the central list of 104 communities of OBCs in Gujarat reads: Ghanchi (Muslim), Teli, Modh Ghanchi, Teli-Sahu, Teli-Rathod, Teli-Rathore. All of these communities have traditionally engaged in activities related to the extraction and trade of edible oils.

Members of these communities who live in eastern Uttar Pradesh usually use the surname Gupta and often Modi as well.

In the 136 Bihar communities listed in the OBC Central List, there is no Modi, although there is a Teli (entry No. 53 in the Bihar OBC Central List). Bihar’s most prominent BJP leader, Sushil Kumar Modi, has filed a separate defamation suit against Rahul.

In the list of 68 communities in Rajasthan in the OBC Central List, there is Teli as the 51st entry, but there is no community listed as Modi.

When were these Gujarat communities included in the OBC Central List?

Some had been on the central OBC list from the beginning when the first central OBC list was notified in 1993 after the implementation of the Mandal reservations.

On October 27, 1999, the Ghanchi Muslim Community was added to the OBC Central List, along with other similar communities in other states. Subsequently, by notification dated 4 April 2000, other communities in Gujarat such as Teli, Modh Ganchi, Teli Sahu, Teli Rathod and Teli Rathore were added to the central OBC list.

Thus, the caste to which Prime Minister Modi Ghanchi belongs was included in the central OBC list almost 18 months before Modi became the first chief minister of Gujarat (October 7, 2001).

Where else (other than Gujarat) do people with the surname Modi live?

As mentioned above, there are Modis in UP and Bihar.

This surname is also widely used by Marwaris, who are descended from the stock of Agrawals, who are believed to belong to Agroha in Hisar, Haryana, and later spread to districts like Mahendragarh of Haryana and Jhunjhunu and Sikar of Rajasthan.

Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi’s grandfather Rai Bahadur Gujar Mal Modi left Mahendragarh to settle near Meerut, and the town was later renamed Modinagar.

Fugitive diamond dealer Nirav Modi hails from Gujarats Jamnagar, a community traditionally engaged in the diamond trade.

Former Tata Steel chairman Russi Mody and stage and film personality Sohrab Modi were Parsis from Bombay (Mumbai).