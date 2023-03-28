Politics
Meet the Xi Jinping loyalist who now oversees China’s economy
In 1984, as China began to embrace capitalism, 29-year-old He Lifeng was at the center of the action. A member of the Communist Party with two degrees in public finance, he got a municipal job in Xiamen, a coastal city that had just been liberated by Deng Xiaoping from the dictates of central planning to test free markets.
Over the next two decades in Xiamen and nearby cities, Mr. He became a top party official and a top local official. And Xiamen has become a bastion of small and medium enterprises, with few state-owned enterprises. It was a pattern in a national experiment that helped illuminate years of rapid growth for China.
Mr. He, 68, was appointed this month as a key government official overseeing China’s economy. His appointment comes as growth slows and Beijing’s approach has resolutely reverted to reliance on state-owned enterprises and close scrutiny of parties.
In his new role as deputy prime minister, Mr. He will oversee everything from industrial policy to trade negotiations. He has spent the past five years as the main central planner of China’s economy and will now have even more influence to ensure those plans and the decrees of Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, are followed.
The big question among economists now is who Mr. He will see the world as deputy prime minister. Will he draw inspiration from the entrepreneurial energy he saw early in his career in Xiamen? Or will he follow his more recent experiences as a taciturn Communist Party boss who avoids contact with foreign executives and works closely with state-owned companies?
Victor Shih, a political scientist at the University of California, San Diego, said Mr. He’s recent experience suggests he favors state-led initiatives. Such policies address short-term needs, like the rapid economic recovery that comes from building highways and skyscrapers, but then lead to hardship, like ever-increasing debt to pay for construction.
Mr. He is used to doing things immediately, in accordance with his boss’s wishes, but can sacrifice some of those issues in the medium term, Mr. Shih said.
China’s new Premier Li Qiang promised at his inaugural press conference this month that his country would treat private companies on an equal footing with state-owned ones, in a bid to signal that China wants to revive entrepreneurship. Four people who know Mr He, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak openly, said Mr He had been influenced by his work in Xiamen and appreciated the power of free markets to promote economic growth.
However, they also said they expected him to closely follow every move by Mr. Xi, who has enacted state measures that in many cases have suppressed business growth.
Mr. He is one of the closest allies of Mr. Xi, who was confirmed this month for a third five-year term. Hardly anyone in Chinese politics has been closer to Mr. Xi over the years. The two men met as young officials in Xiamen, months after Mr. He completed his master’s degree at Xiamen University. When Mr. Xi ventures out in public, Mr. He regularly appears in official photos several paces behind him.
In Xiamen in the 1980s, they worked together to set up industrial parks for factories, then tasted potential investors from other parts of China, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Mr. He left Xiamen in 2009 and followed Mr. Xi, who was then vice president of China, to northeast China. Mr. He held a high-level position in the municipal government of Tianjin and five years later became a senior economic planner in nearby Beijing.
Since 2017, Mr. He has played an important role in transitioning economies to state-led development. He served as Communist Party chairman and secretary of the country’s main central planning agency, the powerful National Development and Reform Commission. He diverted the attention of foreign investment commissions and reduced meetings with foreign leaders, instead emphasizing close coordination with state-owned companies.
Mr. He’s economic policy developments closely followed his longtime bosses’ declining confidence in the markets. Mr. He gave a speech in 2008 at his alma mater that reflected an early faith in capitalism. He praised the decision of Mr Deng, who dominated political life in China for two decades from 1978, to pursue free markets, saying he and other early graduates had benefited from the great cause of opening of the economy.
In August, Mr. He took a very different tone in a column in the state-run Economic Daily: Strengthening the general direction of the parties on economic work is the fundamental guarantee of our country’s economic development. Practice has proven that the key to good management of Chinese affairs lies with the Party.
A vivid example of how far He has come in shaping his policies can be seen in his role as a top leader in Tianjin before moving to Beijing to lead the National Development Commission.
Tianjin, a major metropolis just 70 miles southeast of Beijing, is a model of government intervention in many ways the opposite of Xiamen, where Mr. He got his start. Public enterprises predominate. Heavy borrowing has left Tianjin facing one of the worst local government debt crises in China.
Mr. He oversaw the construction of a vast new city of skyscrapers on the city’s waterfront. It was destined to become a new Manhattan, but failed to attract many businesses.
Today, rows of apartment buildings are vacant in the port of Tianjin. A 103-story skyscraper has only opened its lower 40 floors for business. Even four McDonalds franchises were mostly empty on a recent working day.
David Xing, a 29-year-old office worker, sat in the food court of a nearly empty mall at lunchtime on a recent weekday. Friends had moved to Tianjin but only stayed there for a few years before concluding that there were better job opportunities elsewhere.
I feel like this place can’t keep people, he said.
Cities across China are grappling with crushing debt burdens, and an analysis by Fitch Ratings found Tianjin to be in greater trouble than virtually anywhere else. Although Tianjin has long been a center of heavy industry with a broad tax base, the city’s borrowing affiliates are so indebted that they pay some of the highest interest rates in China. Nearly three-fifths of Tianjin’s debt is due this year, and investors are wary of extending long-term loans to the city.
Unlike Tianjin, Xiamen has relatively little debt. An analysis released this month by S&P Global found Xiamen to be the least indebted city in Fujian Province, which in turn had one of the best provincial credit profiles in China.
Xiamen also remains a hub of small business activity. Sun Hao, 40, moved to Xiamen 15 years ago when he got tired of working for others in his home province of Henan in central China. He opened his one-man welding shop, where he fabricates steel supports for a nearby circuit board factory.
Before, I worked for others, but here I can do it myself, which makes me feel good, he says.
But today’s China is much more like Tianjin than Xiamen. Nationally, public investment in roads, bridges and other infrastructure grew nearly three times faster in the first two months of this year than retail, one of the most contractor-dominated sectors. in China.
Mr. He himself may never have absorbed Xiamen’s small business spirit. Even before moving to Tianjin, he spent his last years in Xiamen ordering the flattening of neighborhoods and villages on the outskirts of Xiamen’s historic center to make way for modern buildings, said Alfred Wu, a professor of politics at the National University of Singapore who used to work as a local journalist near Xiamen.
Mr. He ended his years in Xiamen, Mr. Wu added, with a new nickname: He Dachai, or He the Big Demolisher.
Li you contributed to the research.
