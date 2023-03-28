Meet the Xi Jinping loyalist who now oversees China’s economy

In 1984, as China began to embrace capitalism, 29-year-old He Lifeng was at the center of the action. A member of the Communist Party with two degrees in public finance, he got a municipal job in Xiamen, a coastal city that had just been liberated by Deng Xiaoping from the dictates of central planning to test free markets.

Over the next two decades in Xiamen and nearby cities, Mr. He became a top party official and a top local official. And Xiamen has become a bastion of small and medium enterprises, with few state-owned enterprises. It was a pattern in a national experiment that helped illuminate years of rapid growth for China.

Mr. He, 68, was appointed this month as a key government official overseeing China’s economy. His appointment comes as growth slows and Beijing’s approach has resolutely reverted to reliance on state-owned enterprises and close scrutiny of parties.

In his new role as deputy prime minister, Mr. He will oversee everything from industrial policy to trade negotiations. He has spent the past five years as the main central planner of China’s economy and will now have even more influence to ensure those plans and the decrees of Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, are followed.