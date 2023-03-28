Donald Trump Is About To Be A Loser, Say His Lawyers – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump is about to lose, say several of his lawyers.

Since last month, according to two sources familiar with the matter, some of Trump’s lawyers have been telling him that if he gets a criminal charge in New York, he should be prepared to lose. There is a widespread belief in Trumplandia — including within the ex-president’s legal orbit — that it would be difficult for the former president to secure an unbiased jury in the Democratic stronghold of Manhattan. Instead, these Trump lawyers tell him his best chance is to win the appeal.

“THE [former] the president is more confident in his chances [than others are]but when some of us brought that [idea of counting on an appeal] up to him…it seemed like he believed we had a good point,” one of the sources said.

A Trump spokesperson and a Trump lawyer did not immediately comment on this story.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has appointed a grand jury to investigate whether the former president violated New York State business record laws by disimbursing his former personal attorney and repairman , Michael Cohen, for a silent payment to cover up an alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels .

Trump’s grand jury was scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday to hear from an unnamed witness, but the district attorney’s office abruptly canceled the meeting, according to CNN, leaving the timing of a possible indictment uncertain. (A few days ago, Trump claimed on his social media network that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21.)

But if the case does go to trial, Trump allies have already telegraphed that their plans to attack the prosecution were politically motivated, and even to allege that New York City itself was ready to put the screw on Trump. The former president is also prone to hurling wild allegations at Bragg, such as bizarrely calling the DA “racist” for investigating him.

Experienced prosecutors in New York do not find the argument persuasive. Editor’s Choice

“I don’t see a motion to change venue succeeding in this case,” says Jennifer Beidel, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who is now a partner at Saul Ewing LLP. “Many high-profile cases — political cases, terrorism cases, massive fraud cases — have happened in New York. Bernie Madoff stayed in New York. You’d think that after committing this massive fraud in New York, if anything said this wasn’t the right jurisdiction for you, this would be it.

New York City has already successfully sued Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, and two Trump companies, the Trump Payroll Corporation and the Trump Corporation, for tax charges last year.

The strategizing in the New York grand jury investigation comes as Trump’s legal team has already decided to dismiss the report of a separate grand jury investigation into possible Trump election interference in Georgia. Trump’s attorneys filed a motion to quash a grand jury report because the foreman allegedly “failed to protect the most fundamental procedural and substantive constitutional rights of all persons discussed by this investigative body” by “engaging”.[ing] on a media tour” where she discussed the case.

In Manhattan, the Trump team is also considering claiming victim status.

“The former president deserves a jury that is unaffected by politics, and if there is a first impression, they need to make sure he has the full capacity to defend himself and that those involved in the process have hands. Skilled prosecutors can achieve this, but it’s a real challenge, given the social media, reporting and political depth of this situation,” says Michael Wildes, former federal prosecutor and current Democratic mayor of Englewood, New Jersey. Wildes has worked for Trump in the past and continues to represent Melania Trump and her family on immigration matters. “It’s not going to be easy, but it’s got to be done or the process will be tainted and appeals will be challenged,” he continued.

Related

However, across Trump’s extensive network of former officials, his odds are bleak, as many believe a heavily Democratic Manhattan jury would easily vote to convict the former president. “It could be very difficult for Donald Trump to get a fair hearing in Manhattan County given that he is so overwhelmingly blue and anti-Trump,” said the attorney and former member of the presidential transition team. of Trump’s Mark Smith during an appearance on NewsNation on Tuesday. “It would be difficult. I’m not saying it would be impossible. Trend

The media scrutiny of the Trump case and its global notoriety also make it unlikely that other venues will facilitate jury selection, Beidel says. “Where can he go that isn’t saturated by the media? Where is the place where no one knows about this case or this investigation at this point? »

—with additional reporting by Victoria Bekiempis

