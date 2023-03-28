



Image source: ANI Do you know why the BJP MP’s 10-year-old daughter calls PM ‘Ajoba’ Modi the ‘coolest’ person? An adorable photo has surfaced on social media where PM Modi can be seen standing with a cute girl. Let us inform you that this lovely 10-year-old girl is the daughter of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Poonam Mahajan who met Prime Minister Modi at his official residence with her mother, father, brother and grand-grandmother. maternal mother. The little girl also presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a handmade painting. A girl offered the handmade painting to PM Modi The hand-painted card of a peacock is inspired by the bird she had seen in Modi’s photos in her Delhi home. This card also contained a special message for the Prime Minister, as Avika calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ajoba” (grandfather) and asked for his blessing. PM Modi cracked a joke During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the children of BJP MP Poonam, asking his son about his riding experience. Prime Minister Modi further joked with Avika about the fights between the two siblings. “He gnaws at my food,” a shy Avika reportedly told PM Modi, at which he burst out laughing while reminding her to share chocolates with her brother Aadya. But what impressed Avika the most was when PM Modi asked her about the meaning of her name. While the family said it meant ‘sunrise’, to everyone’s surprise, Modi said, “It meant the name of Goddess Ambaji in the Ambaji temple in Gujarat. At this, Avika immediately said that she would soon visit the temple with her family. The Mahajan family has a deep connection to the BJP The Mahajan family has a deep-rooted connection to the BJP. Poonam Mahajan’s late father Pramod Mahajan was one of the top BJP leaders who commanded respect across the political spectrum. Poonam Mahajan is a two-time MP for Maharashtra. For Avika, who has only heard stories about her Baba (Pramod Mahajan), it was the first time she had met a leader of the stature of Prime Minister Modi, whom she often spoke to her mother as friend of his grandfather. Avika called PM Modi the coolest person Avika told her mother after the meeting that PM Modi was the coolest person she had ever met. The 10-year-old girl asked the Prime Minister if she could take a photo with him as one of her friends has a photo with him but only a group photo. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a great relationship with children of all ages, was immediately compelled to take pictures not only with her, but with all of her family members. The half-hour reunion saw the Mahajan Rao family reminiscing (with ANI inputs) READ ALSO | PM Modi to Inaugurate New BJP Residential Complex, Auditorium in Delhi Today | DETAILS READ ALSO | ‘Mr Prime Minister… why so much fear’: Rahul Gandhi’s new Adani jibe to PM Modi latest news from india

