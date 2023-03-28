Trump launches 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors





WACO, Texas, March 25 (Reuters) – Donald Trump used his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas to frame the 2024 presidential vote in apocalyptic terms, criticize his main Republican rival Ron DeSantis and lash out at prosecutors who were pursuing him with criminal investigations that he likened to a “horror show of Stalinist Russia”.

Addressing several thousand of his die-hard supporters, flashing signs reading ‘WITCH HUNT’, Trump spent much of his nearly two-hour speech attacking the multiple investigations that have placed him in legal and political jeopardy. motivated.

Without providing evidence, the top contender for the Republican Party nomination has accused Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration of orchestrating his criminal prosecution to undermine his bid for the White House.

“The Biden regime’s weaponization of law enforcement against their political opponents is straight out of the horror show of Stalinist Russia,” Trump said. “From the start, it’s been one witch hunt and one bogus investigation after another.”

Trump is being investigated by Manhattan prosecutors for campaign finance violations over his alleged payment of silent money to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 election. A special counsel named by the Justice Department is investigating allegations that he hoarded top-secret documents and orchestrated a conspiracy to nullify the 2020 election. A parallel effort by Georgia prosecutors is also examining his 2020 actions.

Trump held his rally in Waco as the city marked the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the religious sect Branch Davidians that left 86 people dead, including four law enforcement officers. Many right-wing extremists see the raid as a defining moment of government overreach, and critics saw the timing of the rally as a nod to far-right Trump supporters.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen for what the former president billed as his first major rally of the 2024 presidential race because it is located between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a major event.

Trump doesn’t just face legal peril. His efforts to lock in the Republican nomination face a potential challenge from DeSantis, the Florida governor, amid signs that his own support is waning, at least in places like New Hampshire, an early primary battlefields.

“I’m not a big fan,” Trump said of DeSantis. “Florida was hugely successful for many years, long before this guy became governor.”

The former president is looking to turn the New York silence affair to his advantage by raising funds and using it to rally supporters. On Friday, he said the country risked “death and destruction” if accused of a crime.

[1/12]Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a rally to speak to his supporters after announcing his candidacy for president in the 2024 election at an event in Waco, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2023. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

Trump’s growing rhetoric has pushed back at least some within his own party.

“Trump is walking a high wire without a net, telegraphing that he has nothing to lose and is willing to risk dangerous outcomes to rally support,” said Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist in Washington.

SHORT ANSWER

Few supporters responded to his calls to take to the streets to protest his possible indictment in the Manhattan case and Trump did not repeat any such calls on Saturday.

Trump spoke of “demonic forces” trying to tear down the country, which he said risked falling into a “lawless abyss” unless he was re-elected to the White House. Trump portrayed the United States as a failed state whose economy was in freefall – a description at odds with the country’s record unemployment rate.

Trump also found time to nurture old grievances and return to the extreme allegations and name-calling that were a hallmark of his presidency.

Trump has repeatedly repeated the false claim that his 2020 election defeat was due to systemic fraud orchestrated by the Democrats. He described some US officials and senior US politicians – including Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell – as a bigger threat to America than China or Russia and claimed to fight Marxists and Communists.

“Either the Deep State destroys America or we destroy the Deep State,” Trump said.

Speaking ahead of Trump’s speech, Matt Schomburg, 45, said he thought the rally was a way to energize his supporters for the 2024 race.

“We are so divided as a country and Trump has done so many good things for the economy, the border, we would just like to have his leadership back,” said Schomburg, who works in insurance and is originally from Houston.

While some pundits had expressed concerns about possible violence, the atmosphere was festive and no problems were reported, although some rally participants struggled with the heat. Doctors were called to help a woman who passed out near the media enclosure.

Reporting by Nathan Layne; Written by Raphaël Satter; Editing by Ross Colvin, Howard Goller and Daniel Wallis

