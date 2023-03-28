Xi Jinping asserts supremacy as Chinese president begins third term with loyalists in key posts

Leadership transition in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) happens twice in a decade; involves the Party and the State Government. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) held 20e National Congress in October 2022 where its leadership for a five-year term was decided. State government officials are elected by the National People’s Congress (NPC). The first plenary session of 14e NPC was held in Beijing from March 5 to 12, 2023.

Two-session framework

Both Sessions (Liang Hui) is a collective term for the plenary sessions of the NPC and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held simultaneously at the Great Hall of the People. It is an annual feature of enormous political importance. While the NPC is a self-approving parliamentary body made up of around 3,000 selected delegates, the CPPCC on the other hand is an advisory and consultative political entity. As the NPC only meets once a year, a standing committee made up of some 175 hand-picked legislatures works full-time to formalize policy decisions.

This year both sessions were very important as a major management reshuffle was on the anvil. It was also the first meeting after the 20e Party Congress where Xi Jinping was reappointed for the third time as General Secretary of the CPC and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in the two most powerful positions. This allowed Xi to establish absolute control over the Party, although he faced nationwide protests over his zero-Covid policy.

Highlights

During the recently concluded NPC, the most significant event was Xi’s re-election as president. In a carefully staged spectacle, Xi was officially handed an unprecedented third term when all 2,952 NPC delegates voted unanimously in his favour. Xi had prepared the ground for this special exception by amending the Party Constitution in 2018 and removing the two-term norm for the presidency.

The new leadership formation includes mostly Xi loyalists. The six key members, all members of the CPC’s supreme body, the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), are – Li Qiang- Xi’s closest confidant is the new prime minister. Shanghai’s former party leader, known for his pro-business views, is now tasked with reviving the country’s economy. Zhao Leji– Xi is the trusted head of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), an alumnus of the former CPS, was appointed chairman of the NPC. Wang Huning – another remnant of the former PSC was appointed as CPPCC Chairman. Cai Qi, the former Beijing Party chief now heads the Party’s Central Secretariat. Ding Xuexiang– previously, Xi’s chief of staff was appointed first vice premier. Li Xi- the former head of Guangdong province succeeded Zhao as head of the anti-corruption watchdog.

Other important cabinet officials include Qin Gang, Xi is a former protocol officer and later ambassador to Washington. He succeeds Wang Yi (now a member of the Politburo and head of the Party’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission) as foreign minister, is expected to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors and could also be a special representative for the Indochina border talks. . Han Zheng, the former PSC member and deputy prime minister was made vice-president, the role being largely ceremonial. General Li Shang Fu with military modernization experience was appointed as the new Defense Minister. He livesXi’s associate, one of the four newly appointed deputy prime ministers will be in charge of economic policy. Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and Liu Kun, The finance minister was retained despite both having reached the retirement age of 65 to ensure continuity, but are no longer members of the Central Committee, the Party’s elite decision-making body. Even Li Xiaopingson of former Premier Li Peng was reappointed as transport minister but had to quit the Central Committee

Xi’s third term: agendas and ramifications

Having renounced the collective leadership model, Xi begins the third term with a new concentration of power. The fragile balance which existed between the Party and the State is called to lean in favor of the former with the organizational reforms and the restructuring in progress within the central government. This implies that state organs and business entities are likely to witness increased Party control. There are also signs of greater Party intervention in the legal sector.

During his opening speech, Xi stressed the vision of common prosperity and high-quality development as the main task in building a modern socialist country. To rein in the financial sector, a new national financial regulatory commission and a new securities regulatory commission are being created. As Xi stresses building self-reliance and strengthening science and technology, Central Science and Technology Commission should be established to make China a leading technology power plan.

Security is at the top of the agenda, as evidenced by Mr. Xi’s closing speech in which he said: Security is the foundation of development while stability is the prerequisite for prosperity. We should fully promote the modernization of national defense into a great steel wall that effectively protects national sovereignty, security and national interests. Xi also stressed one-country-two systems and avoided the Taiwan split. In a meeting with business leaders, Xi blamed the country’s current economic difficulties on animosity from Western countries and openly blamed the United States. China’s current defense budget of $225 billion marks an increase of 7.2 percent.

China faces many challenges highlighted by the work report presented by outgoing Prime Minister Li Keqiang, in which he highlighted the economic headwinds of high unemployment (about 20% among young people aged 16 to 24), sluggish consumption and a drop in income from the sale of land. Even the prudent economic growth target of 5% can be difficult to achieve. In the wake of the crackdown on private companies, there is little hope that investment will return

Xi begins his third term as an all-powerful leader considered Mao 2.0; fly the Dragon solo in difficult times, marked by internal uncertainties and an unpredictable international environment. In pursuit of the Chinese Dream, Xi envisions the PRC playing an active role in global governance, as evidenced by his 24 Character Guidelines. Therefore, the behavior of communist leaders should be even more aggressive. Consequently, China is about to encounter an increasingly hostile world as its belligerence is bound to be vigorously challenged. Xi will deftly strive to find ways by mending the fences with some, simultaneously pitting one barbarian against the other (ancient Chinese strategy); while building support at home by playing the nationalist card.

The author is a professor of strategic and international studies, veteran and former defense attaché in China and North Korea. The opinions expressed are personal.

