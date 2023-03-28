Politics
Nigeria can beat terrorism like UK Boris Johnson
A former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, said bandits and terrorists in Nigeria would be defeated.
He said the UK, having dealt with terrorists in the past, was ready to help Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.
Johnson spoke on Monday at the 16th Session of the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series, held in Lagos.
The theme of the conference was, Rehumanizing the Human Experience: A Synopsis of the Anyiam-Osigwes Treaties.
Other speakers at the event included the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Hamzat Obafemi; President-elect Bola Tinubu, represented by former Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Pedro; former Commonwealth Secretary General Emeka Anyaoku; and General Coordinator of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Charles Osigwe.
Johnson, who was the guest speaker, said for a country to function properly and unlock its potential, no one should be considered above the law.
He said, I know some of the issues facing some parts of this wonderful country and how lives are sadly being lost. These bandits and terrorists can and will be defeated and ultimately law and order will prevail. The UK is always ready to help. But we, the UK, have certainly had our own problems with terrorists in the past and I am proud to say that London is one of the safest major cities in the world.
The Metropolitan Police are so impartial that they arrested Prince Andrew himself, the son of our late Queen, when they saw him strolling through Buckingham Palace. I thought it was pretty funny until a few years ago the Met fined me, in circumstances that I still find almost too petty to describe, simply for standing at my desk in the cabinet room and having lunch.
To prove why democracy should be more embraced by the world, Johnson pointed to Russia and China where their leaders cannot receive the same kind of treatment he received from British authorities.
The former prime minister said Nigeria needs freedom, security, democracy, openness and tolerance to succeed in urban settings, achieve equality and unlock its potential.
Here in Nigeria you still have the ignorant nihilists of Boko Haram and Islamic State. These are people who literally believe books are some kind of sacrilege and they threaten to kill young virgin girls for wanting to read. I tell you, it’s wrong. It is the extinction of human talent and potential. And that, in my view, is direct opposition to what Peace Anyiam-Osigwe stood for and counter to what this conference is about. I know how much progress we have made in rooting out these deranged, sexist terrorists and am proud of what the UK has been able to do to help.
I will end with this thought: this is the moment when the world is so uncertain, when we see free trade collapsing between nations, when barriers are erected and when some nations are disentangling themselves from others, it Now is the time for Britain and Nigeria, two great democracies with so much history in common, must do more together, he said.
Other dignitaries at the event included Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi; former Foreign Minister Bolaji Akinyemi; Lagos State Transport Commission Muiz Banire; and the Ayiam-Osigwe brothers – Chukwuma, Anthony, George, Kennedy and Raymond, among others.
