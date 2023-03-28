Opposition nervous after BJP win Gujarat, northeast: PM Modi tells BJP MPs





Amid rising tensions between ruling and opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his party members on Tuesday morning that they should focus on spreading positive information about the government’s social security programs central as the opposition engage in a ‘below the belt’ attack on the government after their debacle in the North East elections.

The prime minister said the opposition was nervous after the BJP’s impressive performance in the recent elections in the northeast. They also had a similar reaction after BJP’s victory in Gujarat, said a source present at the meeting. The Prime Minister told us that the opposition will attack us more as they are shaken by the repeated victories of the BJP. The more we win, the harder the attack will be. Now they are excited because of our victories in Gujarat and the North East, said an MP who was part of the meeting. While the BJP won a simple majority in Tripura, it formed governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya with the NDDP and NPP, respectively. Sources said Prime Minister Modi addressed BJP MPs for the first time after the budget session resumed on March 13. issue. The prime minister was referring to ongoing tension between the opposition and the ruling party over the disqualification of Gandhis after he was convicted in a defamation case by a court in Surat. The opposition has closed ranks against the government on this issue. Both Houses of Parliament were disrupted and no major business except budgetary formalities was transacted. It is learned that the Prime Minister has told MPs that the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign has helped to improve the sex ratio in Gujarat and they should focus on implementing social security schemes to win people’s hearts . BJP MPs have also been told to focus on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat next month and ninth anniversary celebrations from May 15 to June 15, sources said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/narendra-modi-parliamentary-meet-bjp-mps-8523058/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related