Rana Sanaullah Khan triggers backlash demanding removal of Imran Khans after failed assassination

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has drawn backlash after making startling remarks against his political rival and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In an interview with a private channel, Mr. Sanaullah Khan, who holds the second most important constitutional post after that of Prime Minister, said either that he [Imran Khan] will be eliminated from the political arena or from us.

He has brought the politics of nations to a point where only one of us can exist, Mr Sanaullah Khan said.

When we feel that our existence is threatened, we will come to a point where we no longer care whether a movement is democratic or not.

The senior leader, who belongs to the ruling Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), called the cricketer-turned-politician incurable and blamed him for leading the country to near anarchy, the report reported. Dawn newspaper.

He accuses us of plotting to kill him, and if he thinks we want to kill him, obviously he wants to kill us too, he said.

The comments come days after a Pakistani court shielded Mr Khan from arrest amid a troubling political crisis that has pitted the 70-year-old politician against the current government and spilled over into street protests.

Ousted by a vote of no confidence in Parliament last April, Mr Khan has faced more than 100 legal cases against him since taking office.

Since November, Mr Khan has avoided appearing in Islamabad courts in at least three cases, including a corruption charge, after he was injured in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern province of Punjab at the end of last year.

Mr Khan says his life is in danger, which is why he is asking for bail to avoid appearing before judges in several cases.

Responding strongly to comments by Home Minister Mr Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said: This is a direct threat to life of Imran Khan from the PMLN coalition government.

Does Sanaullah lead a gang or a government? The Supreme Court rightly declared the PMLN to be a Sicilian Mafia and its statement is proof of that, he said.

If anyone has any doubts about Rana Sanaullah’s murderous intent towards Imran Khan. This is a direct threat from the cabal of Home Secretary crooks. The judiciary should take notice, Shireen Mazari, a senior PTI official and former minister.

A fight to the death? This is not an ordinary person speaking, but the Interior Minister of Pakistan. In any other country, he would have been forced to resign, said party leader Taimur Jhagra, quoted by Al Jazeera.

No one from the government contradicted [the remarks]. No one apologized. It exposes their true political values ​​and, sadly, it is also an honest admission of their fear of Imran Khan.

Additional reports by agencies

