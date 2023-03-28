Lovlina Borgohain news: Lovlina Borgohain becomes world champion! Prime Minister Modi, Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan praise Assam boxer

Indians across the world are currently in celebration mode as Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain scored a powerful comeback on Sunday by winning the title of world champion at the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

The 25-year-old boxer beat Australian boxer Caitlin Parker 5-2 to win the top prize in the 75kg weight class and claim her first-ever World Championships gold medal.

Lovlina’s achievements have received praise from many people on social media platforms including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and others.

India’s Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to praise Borgohain for his stupendous achievement.

“Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on her stupendous achievement at the World Boxing Championships. She showed great skill. India are delighted that she has won the gold medal,” PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on her stupendous achievement at the World Boxing Championships. She showed great skill. https://t.co/vWwkVeVZeZ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1679844832000

The Olympic medalist boxer from Assam won her first World Championships gold medal after two bronze victories. The 25-year-old has won three bronze medals at marquee events, including two at the World Championships and one at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra also praised the boxer and praised the power of women. “Another close encounter of the Gold kind! No need to talk about women power now. It was all on display at the IBA Women’s World Cup,” Mahindra tweeted.

Another close encounter of the Gold kind! No need to talk about the power of women anymore. https://t.co/1HUca4DO6o — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 1679845321000

This gold has many deeper meanings and is also emotional as it comes after Borgohain announced his return to the big stage after facing dark times. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen won gold in the 50kg category by beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam. Indian politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda said Borgohain’s passion, hard work and focus has made India proud.

“Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on her spectacular victory at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 75 kg category! Your passion, hard work and focus have made us all proud! Keep inspiring and shining!”, tweeted Nadda.

Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on her spectacular victory at the Women’s World Boxing Championships at 75 kg https://t.co/S0VNzd4mEb — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 1679850489000

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has praised Zareer and Borgohain for adding two more gold medals to India’s rich roster.

“What a performance! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for adding another two gold medals to India’s rich roster at the Women’s World Boxing Championships mega event. Thank you for making our country proud!” Dhawan tweeted.

What a performance! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for adding two more golds to India’s ri https://t.co/gffXxXRGU0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 1679853584000

It’s a big moment for Lovlina, who has been on a rollercoaster ride for a year and a half. The boxer from Assam, who prefers to keep a low profile, has been in the spotlight since winning bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra also extended his warm congratulations to Indian women who have dominated the world boxing championships.

| Congratulations to World Cha https://t.co/C4KHrXQh8K —Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) 1679847090000

Emotional Borgohain took to Twitter to express her excitement about winning the world championship crown. The boxer from Assam thanked her parents for being her pillar of support.

“Extremely happy to win my third medal at the World Boxing Championship. After winning two consecutive bronze medals, I am happy to convert the color of my medal to gold this year. I am grateful to everyone who participated in this nice trip,” Borgohain tweeted alongside photos of her holding the coveted title.

The prestigious event, with a massive prize pool of INR 20 crore, saw the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medalists, from 65 countries battling for the titles in all 12 weight classes.