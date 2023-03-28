Politics
Lovlina Borgohain news: Lovlina Borgohain becomes world champion! Prime Minister Modi, Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan praise Assam boxer
The 25-year-old boxer beat Australian boxer Caitlin Parker 5-2 to win the top prize in the 75kg weight class and claim her first-ever World Championships gold medal.
Lovlina’s achievements have received praise from many people on social media platforms including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan and others.
India’s Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to praise Borgohain for his stupendous achievement.
“Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on her stupendous achievement at the World Boxing Championships. She showed great skill. India are delighted that she has won the gold medal,” PM Modi tweeted.
Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai on her stupendous achievement at the World Boxing Championships. She showed great skill. https://t.co/vWwkVeVZeZ
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1679844832000
The Olympic medalist boxer from Assam won her first World Championships gold medal after two bronze victories. The 25-year-old has won three bronze medals at marquee events, including two at the World Championships and one at the Tokyo Olympics.
Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra also praised the boxer and praised the power of women. “Another close encounter of the Gold kind! No need to talk about women power now. It was all on display at the IBA Women’s World Cup,” Mahindra tweeted.
Another close encounter of the Gold kind! No need to talk about the power of women anymore. https://t.co/1HUca4DO6o
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) 1679845321000
This gold has many deeper meanings and is also emotional as it comes after Borgohain announced his return to the big stage after facing dark times. Meanwhile, Nikhat Zareen won gold in the 50kg category by beating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Tam. Indian politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda said Borgohain’s passion, hard work and focus has made India proud.
“Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on her spectacular victory at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in the 75 kg category! Your passion, hard work and focus have made us all proud! Keep inspiring and shining!”, tweeted Nadda.
Congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on her spectacular victory at the Women’s World Boxing Championships at 75 kg https://t.co/S0VNzd4mEb
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 1679850489000
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has praised Zareer and Borgohain for adding two more gold medals to India’s rich roster.
“What a performance! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for adding another two gold medals to India’s rich roster at the Women’s World Boxing Championships mega event. Thank you for making our country proud!” Dhawan tweeted.
What a performance! Congratulations Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain for adding two more golds to India’s ri https://t.co/gffXxXRGU0
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 1679853584000
It’s a big moment for Lovlina, who has been on a rollercoaster ride for a year and a half. The boxer from Assam, who prefers to keep a low profile, has been in the spotlight since winning bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Neeraj Chopra also extended his warm congratulations to Indian women who have dominated the world boxing championships.
| Congratulations to World Cha https://t.co/C4KHrXQh8K
—Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) 1679847090000
Emotional Borgohain took to Twitter to express her excitement about winning the world championship crown. The boxer from Assam thanked her parents for being her pillar of support.
“Extremely happy to win my third medal at the World Boxing Championship. After winning two consecutive bronze medals, I am happy to convert the color of my medal to gold this year. I am grateful to everyone who participated in this nice trip,” Borgohain tweeted alongside photos of her holding the coveted title.
Continue….
I would like to thank my parents who are my mainstay of support.
I also want to thank @BFI_official @Media_SAI
@IndiaSports @mygovassam @adidas @iosindiaoff @RFYouthSports for their unconditional support. pic.twitter.com/vJBOQh3IAQ
— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) March 27, 2023
The prestigious event, with a massive prize pool of INR 20 crore, saw the participation of 324 boxers, including several Olympic medalists, from 65 countries battling for the titles in all 12 weight classes.
Golden Girls of Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Saweety make India proud
Golden Girls of Boxing: Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu and Saweety make India proud
The Fabulous Four made history this weekend by winning gold at the 2023 World Championships.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/magazines/panache/lovlina-borgohain-becomes-world-champion-pm-modi-anand-mahindra-abhishek-bachchan-heap-praises-at-assam-boxer/articleshow/99025657.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Aztecs Ready for Midweek Clash at UCSD
- Either he will be murdered or we will be: Pakistani minister calls Imran Khan ‘enemy’ of ruling party PML-N
- Fake AI footage of Putin and Trump’s arrest has spread online
- PM supports game changer Sunil Mittal after OneWeb satellites launch
- Now he must be ready for the clash of the Dalai Lama
- Binance and CZ violated compliance rules to solicit US users
- Minnesota Hockey: Gophers scored six goals in the third period in a 9-2 victory over Canisius
- The public is invited to take a chair home from the famous earthquake memorial
- Hounded by Trump, again | the new yorker
- GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis is ready for district meeting | Sport
- ‘Either Imran Khan or PML-N will be ‘eliminated’ from the political scene’
- Arvind Kejriwal searches PM Modi with folded hands, smirking, Lord, all is your grace. Show