Boris Johnson may have finally lost his political touch

Comment this story Comment

The international banking system is in crisis, the war in Ukraine is in the balance and inflation, against economists’ expectations, remains in double digits due to soaring food prices. But the story dominating UK headlines is what Boris Johnson knew about parties at No 10 during lockdown more than a year ago.

There’s the small matter of whether Johnson inadvertently or intentionally and recklessly misled the House of Commons about the shenanigans at No 10, that’s Britain’s version of President Nixons Watergate. In the US scandal, sleuthing investigators Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were urged by their source, Deep Throat, to follow the money. In Westminster, media inquirers followed wine bottles and karaoke machines.

On Wednesday, Johnson appeared before the House of Commons Privileges Committee to defend his integrity after urging Parliament that all rules and guidelines be fully followed in No 10 during lockdown. The former prime minister now admits that was untrue, but maintains he made his initial statement in good faith. He corrected his error once the official inquiries into Partygate had concluded their reports. But was this retraction too little, too lukewarm and too late?

The All-Party Privileges Committee has a conservative majority and a reputation for impartiality, although Johnsons supporters have attacked its conservative members for harboring a grudge against their hero. If the committee decides that Johnson deliberately lied to Parliament, it will likely recommend his suspension from the House of Commons. If MPs vote to suspend him for 10 days or more, voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip will be entitled to hold a recall petition to trigger a by-election. If he is defeated, that would normally destroy any idea of ​​a political comeback. That’s a lot of ifs.

The smart money is that Johnson gets away with a creeping apology and a less than 10-day penalty. Conservative members on the committee are said to be dreading the so-called nuclear option of a longer suspension. It would be quite a first to engineer the expulsion from parliament of a former prime minister from their own party, and vengeful Johnson supporters could challenge the renomination of his Tory critics in their constituencies.

Yet sometimes smart money gets it wrong. Sometimes MPs resist blackmail.

Wednesday’s proceedings were televised and appropriately theatrical. Johnson had a lawyer (the very eminent lawyer David Pannick) at his side to press him and pass notes but not to make verbal interventions.

From the start of the session, committee chair Harriet Harman, a former Labor minister, got right to the heart of Johnson’s defense. Officials, she said, had officially admitted that the guidelines were not being followed even if strict rules were not broken. Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House replied an atypically grim-faced Johnson in his opening statement, that was what I believed to be true. He added that it was the almost universal belief in Downing Street that the rules had not been broken.

According to Johnson, it wasn’t his fault he didn’t acknowledge that the alcohol-lubricated gatherings he attended were parties. It was a farewell for the hard-working civil servants. As a good team leader, he was just doing his bit for the morale of the staff. She had been told by senior Whitehall advisers and officials that these were normal office events, although social distancing could not be strictly enforced.

The natural response to the line that I only obeyed orders from my juniors, however, is that you were their leader, Mr. Johnson. As Prime Minister, you have set the tone and the example. better known was the subtext of the questions of the more intelligent members of the committee. In the rest of the country, bosses didn’t say goodbye to their precious employees over a glass of sparkling wine; they were saying goodbye, if at all, via Zoom.

The Privileges Committee hearings remind us how Johnson lost his political touch at No 10. Much is said about his fast and loose path with the truth, but the former PM owes his success to a keen sense of what plays with the public outside Westminster. Voters, for example, never expected him to be honest about his irregular private life. Many people liked how Johnson ignored mean-spirited Puritans; they liked the way he got results. He had an overwhelming majority to prove it.

But when official rules and guidelines were devised to stem the pandemic, the country’s law-abiding majority grimly severed family ties and sacrificed normal social and working life. Then the newspapers revealed that the No 10 decision makers had become rule breakers. Johnson was no longer the tribune of the people but just another titular member of the political class.

Ejected from office by his Cabinet colleagues, Johnson still dreams of a political comeback like that of Winston Churchill, his hero, or Charles De Gaulle. And given the number of setbacks he overcame on his way to the biggest mistakes that would have ended the most, I still wouldn’t pronounce Johnson’s political career dead. However, politics may be of little use to a populist who has lost the popular touch.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

A new chapter of capitalism emerges from the banking crisis: Micklethwait and Wooldridge

No, taxpayers should not guarantee the banking system: Chris Hughes

SVB and Silvergate have echoes in Texas banking crisis: Paul J. Davies

Want to know more about Bloomberg Opinion? Terminal readers, head over to OPIN. Web readers, click here.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its main political commentator.