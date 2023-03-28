The international banking system is in crisis, the war in Ukraine is in the balance and inflation, against economists’ expectations, remains in double digits due to soaring food prices. But the story dominating UK headlines is what Boris Johnson knew about parties at No 10 during lockdown more than a year ago.
Politics
Boris Johnson may have finally lost his political touch
There’s the small matter of whether Johnson inadvertently or intentionally and recklessly misled the House of Commons about the shenanigans at No 10, that’s Britain’s version of President Nixons Watergate. In the US scandal, sleuthing investigators Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were urged by their source, Deep Throat, to follow the money. In Westminster, media inquirers followed wine bottles and karaoke machines.
On Wednesday, Johnson appeared before the House of Commons Privileges Committee to defend his integrity after urging Parliament that all rules and guidelines be fully followed in No 10 during lockdown. The former prime minister now admits that was untrue, but maintains he made his initial statement in good faith. He corrected his error once the official inquiries into Partygate had concluded their reports. But was this retraction too little, too lukewarm and too late?
The All-Party Privileges Committee has a conservative majority and a reputation for impartiality, although Johnsons supporters have attacked its conservative members for harboring a grudge against their hero. If the committee decides that Johnson deliberately lied to Parliament, it will likely recommend his suspension from the House of Commons. If MPs vote to suspend him for 10 days or more, voters in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip will be entitled to hold a recall petition to trigger a by-election. If he is defeated, that would normally destroy any idea of a political comeback. That’s a lot of ifs.
The smart money is that Johnson gets away with a creeping apology and a less than 10-day penalty. Conservative members on the committee are said to be dreading the so-called nuclear option of a longer suspension. It would be quite a first to engineer the expulsion from parliament of a former prime minister from their own party, and vengeful Johnson supporters could challenge the renomination of his Tory critics in their constituencies.
Yet sometimes smart money gets it wrong. Sometimes MPs resist blackmail.
Wednesday’s proceedings were televised and appropriately theatrical. Johnson had a lawyer (the very eminent lawyer David Pannick) at his side to press him and pass notes but not to make verbal interventions.
From the start of the session, committee chair Harriet Harman, a former Labor minister, got right to the heart of Johnson’s defense. Officials, she said, had officially admitted that the guidelines were not being followed even if strict rules were not broken. Hand on heart, I did not lie to the House replied an atypically grim-faced Johnson in his opening statement, that was what I believed to be true. He added that it was the almost universal belief in Downing Street that the rules had not been broken.
According to Johnson, it wasn’t his fault he didn’t acknowledge that the alcohol-lubricated gatherings he attended were parties. It was a farewell for the hard-working civil servants. As a good team leader, he was just doing his bit for the morale of the staff. She had been told by senior Whitehall advisers and officials that these were normal office events, although social distancing could not be strictly enforced.
The natural response to the line that I only obeyed orders from my juniors, however, is that you were their leader, Mr. Johnson. As Prime Minister, you have set the tone and the example. better known was the subtext of the questions of the more intelligent members of the committee. In the rest of the country, bosses didn’t say goodbye to their precious employees over a glass of sparkling wine; they were saying goodbye, if at all, via Zoom.
The Privileges Committee hearings remind us how Johnson lost his political touch at No 10. Much is said about his fast and loose path with the truth, but the former PM owes his success to a keen sense of what plays with the public outside Westminster. Voters, for example, never expected him to be honest about his irregular private life. Many people liked how Johnson ignored mean-spirited Puritans; they liked the way he got results. He had an overwhelming majority to prove it.
But when official rules and guidelines were devised to stem the pandemic, the country’s law-abiding majority grimly severed family ties and sacrificed normal social and working life. Then the newspapers revealed that the No 10 decision makers had become rule breakers. Johnson was no longer the tribune of the people but just another titular member of the political class.
Ejected from office by his Cabinet colleagues, Johnson still dreams of a political comeback like that of Winston Churchill, his hero, or Charles De Gaulle. And given the number of setbacks he overcame on his way to the biggest mistakes that would have ended the most, I still wouldn’t pronounce Johnson’s political career dead. However, politics may be of little use to a populist who has lost the popular touch.
More from Bloomberg Opinion:
A new chapter of capitalism emerges from the banking crisis: Micklethwait and Wooldridge
No, taxpayers should not guarantee the banking system: Chris Hughes
SVB and Silvergate have echoes in Texas banking crisis: Paul J. Davies
Want to know more about Bloomberg Opinion? Terminal readers, head over to OPIN. Web readers, click here.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its main political commentator.
More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2023/03/23/boris-johnson-partygate-hearings-show-he-s-lost-his-political-touch/22575ffa-c950-11ed-9cc5-a58a4f6d84cd_story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Aztecs Ready for Midweek Clash at UCSD
- Either he will be murdered or we will be: Pakistani minister calls Imran Khan ‘enemy’ of ruling party PML-N
- Fake AI footage of Putin and Trump’s arrest has spread online
- PM supports game changer Sunil Mittal after OneWeb satellites launch
- Now he must be ready for the clash of the Dalai Lama
- Binance and CZ violated compliance rules to solicit US users
- Minnesota Hockey: Gophers scored six goals in the third period in a 9-2 victory over Canisius
- The public is invited to take a chair home from the famous earthquake memorial
- Hounded by Trump, again | the new yorker
- GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis is ready for district meeting | Sport
- ‘Either Imran Khan or PML-N will be ‘eliminated’ from the political scene’
- Arvind Kejriwal searches PM Modi with folded hands, smirking, Lord, all is your grace. Show