Trump, facing potential impeachment, holds defiant rally in Waco





WACO, Texas (AP) Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a Saturday rally in Waco, disparaging prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city ​​made famous by a murderous resistance against the forces of order.

With a hand on his heart, Trump stood to attention as his rally opened with a song titled Justice for All performed by a choir of people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurgency in US Capitol. Some footage of the insurgency played on large screens displayed at the rally site as the choir sang the national anthem and a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The extraordinary display opened Trump’s first rally of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign. He then launched into a resentful speech and called the investigations, including a New York grand jury inquest, a political attacks on him and his supporters.

You will be justified and proud, Trump said. The thugs and criminals who corrupt our justice system will be defeated, discredited and utterly dishonored.

The Trumps event on the Waco airport grounds was part of a larger effort by the former president to use the potential indictment as a rallying cry for supporters to maintain his status as a GOP frontrunner. in what should be a crowded primary. It came a day after Trump raised the specter of violence if he became the first former president in US history to face criminal charges.

Trump has declared his innocence in the Manhattan investigation into a silent payment made during the 2016 election to porn actor Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public with a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump. years earlier. A grand jury hearing the case is expected to meet again on Monday.

Trump said the Manhattan District Attorney is investigating him for something that is not a felony, not a misdemeanor, not a case.

Some of Trump’s recent rhetoric, including at the rally, echoed language he used before the Capitol uprising by a host of his supporters seeking to prevent the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won. the presidential election.

Trump said Saturday that his enemies are desperate to stop us and that our adversaries have done everything they can to crush our spirits and break our will.

He added: But they failed. They only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one. You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation again.

Trump could soon be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that longtime Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen made while Trump was embroiled in his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump then reimbursed Cohen and his company recorded the reimbursements as legal fees. Cohen previously served time in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

Trump’s choice of location in Waco for his first rally came amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between US law enforcement and Branch Davidians that resulted in the killed more than 80 religious cult members and four federal agents and became a touchstone for far-right extremists and militias.

The Trump campaign insisted that the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the siege or Waco’s anniversary. A spokesperson said the site, 17 miles from the Branch Davidian complex, was chosen because it was conveniently located near four of the state’s largest metropolitan areas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, and had the infrastructure to handle a large crowd.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said before Trump arrived that he was the one who suggested Waco as the location. Any suggestion that Trump chose the city because of the anniversary was fake news. I chose Waco! he said to the crowd.

Trump made no direct reference in his speech to the Wacos story, telling the crowd of thousands that he told Patrick he wanted to hold his rally in a place with overwhelming support, not in one of those 50-50 zones, and said he said to Patrick, let’s get right to the heart of it.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to run for president and is seen as his biggest potential challenger for the GOP nomination. Trump called his former ally disloyal and said he was falling like a rock.

Members of the public held red and white signs distributed by the campaign that read Witch Hunt, Trump 2024 and I stand with Trump.

Hours before Trump’s arrival, hundreds of his supporters began pouring into the airport past vendors selling merchandise including Trump flags, bumper stickers and action figures.

Among them was Eugene Torres, 41, who said he was unfazed that Trump could be indicted.

It’s just another political attack on him to stop him from racing and winning this race again, said Torres, who is from the coastal Texas town of Corpus Christi.

Alan Kregel, 56, traveled with his wife from Dallas to see Trump in person for the first time. While he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, he said he felt the methods and vocabulary of past presidents often hurt his politics. But now, after two years away, he has said he is more supportive of Trump than he was before.

He’s an innocent, justly persecuted man, Kregel said, arguing that an indictment would help Trump win in 2024.

Trump has spent weeks protesting the New York investigation and, in a post on his social media site on Friday, warned of potential death and destruction in such a false accusation if charged with a crime.

In a move that seemed designed to anticipate an official announcement, he claimed last Saturday that he would be arrested the following Tuesday. Although that didn’t happen, Trump used the days that followed to try to shape public perception by echoing a strategy he’s used before, including during Special Counsel Robert’s investigation. Mullers Russia.

Trump also repeatedly invoked violence, urging his supporters to protest, and used increasingly racist and dehumanizing rhetoric as he launched more personal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin. Bragg.

On Friday, a powdery substance was found along with a threatening letter in a mailroom at Braggs’ offices, authorities said. Officials later determined that the substance was not dangerous.

Even before the threatening letter was sent to Braggs’ office, Democrats warned that Trump’s remarks had the potential to incite violence.

The rhetoric of twice impeached former presidents is irresponsible, reprehensible and irresponsible. It’s dangerous, and if he continues, he’s going to get someone killed, said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

In addition to the Manhattan case, Trump also faces a Georgia investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results as well as federal investigations into his handling of classified documents and possible obstruction, as well as his efforts January 6th. .

___

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writers Paul Weber in Waco, Texas, Michael R. Sisak in New York and Sagar Meghani in Washington contributed to this report.

