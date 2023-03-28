Another Pakistani court shields ex-PM Imran Khan from arrest





ISLAMABAD (AP) Another Pakistani court ruled in favor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, granting him protection from arrest as a lawsuit mounts against him. Police accused the ousted prime minister of inciting violence in several cases when his supporters clashed with security forces this month.

The latest reprieve for Khan comes as a political crisis rocks Pakistan, pitting the former cricketer star turned Islamist politician against the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and spilling violence into the streets.

Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament last April. Since then, the 70-year-old opposition leader has been the subject of more than 100 legal cases, including for terrorism, incitement to violence and corruption in the exercise of his functions.

He campaigned unsuccessfully for a snap election and claimed, without providing evidence, that there are numerous plots to assassinate him.

The High Court in Islamabad ruled on Monday that Khan could not be arrested for at least another week in seven separate cases during the March 18 clashes between his supporters and police at a court in the Pakistani capital where Khan was due to appear. for corruption.

Khan’s supporters threw rocks at officers and clashed with police, who fired tear gas and beat the crowd with batons. Islamabad police have since arrested nearly 400 Khan supporters for this and other incidents.

When Khan arrived for the hearing and entered the courthouse in Islamabad earlier on Monday under tight security, his bodyguards waved bulletproof shields around him for protection. Police also arrested Khan’s personal photographer at the scene and several Khan supporters.

Footage circulating on social media shows police dragging, pushing and shoving detained Khan supporters into a police truck parked near the courthouse. In their crackdown on Khan supporters, police also last week arrested Azhar Mashwani, the head of Khan’s social media team, and others.

Monday’s decision echoes that of a court in the eastern city of Lahore which recently granted several bails to the former prime minister. Under Pakistani law, such court orders protect a suspect from arrest.

Khan has mostly avoided court appearances since last November, when he was injured in a gun attack at a protest rally in the eastern province of Punjab. One of his supporters was killed and 13 were injured in this attack.

