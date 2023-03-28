‘Rahul Gandhi’s promise…to tear apart Modi’s image,’ says Smriti Irani | Latest India News





The Bharatiya Janata Party launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, saying his hatred of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had turned into an insult to the nation. It comes amid political controversy surrounding Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a court in Surat in a defamation case over his remark on Modi’s surname. Due to political frustration, Rahul Gandhi’s hatred of Prime Minister Modi has now turned into an insult to the whole nation. While insulting the Prime Minister, he thought it wise to insult the entire OBC community, Union Minister Smriti Irani told a press conference. Union Minister Smriti Irani says the Gandhi family tried to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image when they were in power.

He (Rahul Gandhi) abused and accused Prime Minister Modi in Parliament but could not verify his own statement by authenticating it with his own signature. Rahul Gandhi was sentenced by the court for not abusing an individual, but the OBC community is known to all citizens of our country, Irani said.

This is not the first time that the Gandhi family has attempted to insult people from Dalit or backward communities. When a woman from the tribal family became president, Draupadi Murmu was once insulted by a congressman on the instructions of the Gandhi family, the BJP leader added.

Rahul Gandhi, in an interview with the magazine, said he will continue to attack Prime Minister Modi’s image until he destroys it. The Gandhi family tried to denigrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image when they were in power, but they failed miserably, it might diminish the love common people have for Prime Minister Modi.

The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi intensified the political confrontation between the Center and Congress during the heated budget session. The Congress leader vowed he would continue to ask questions and “fight for the democratic rights of the people”.

Please understand why I was disqualified. I was disqualified because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of my next speech on Adani. I saw it in his eyes, he said in front of a presser last Saturday.

