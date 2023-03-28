Here Are The Criminal Investigations Donald Trump Is FacingExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center March 4 in National Harbor, Maryland. Alex Wong/Getty Images .

. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Alex Wong/Getty Images

As the possibility looms of a Manhattan grand jury issuing an indictment against former President Donald Trump, it’s also coming under scrutiny in other ongoing investigations that could lead to their own. charges.

Proceedings from New York, Georgia and the federal Department of Justice all have the potential to upend the 2024 presidential race, in which Trump has already announced his candidacy.

Trump has survived many investigations, do you already remember the Mueller investigation? What about Ukraine’s impeachment inquiry? but criminal charges and subsequent arrest could have a dramatic effect on his 2024 campaign. Never before has a former president been charged with a crime.

Here are the active surveys:

The Silence Money Investigation of Stormy Daniels (Manhattan District Attorney’s Office)

This criminal case centers on a silent payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actor, made just before the 2016 election to silence her allegations of an affair with Trump.

Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, says she and Trump had an affair at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. As Trump’s presidential campaign gained momentum, she offered to sell his story to gossip magazines. In October, executives from the National Enquirer, a publication long friends with Trump, alerted Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

Cohen made a deal with Daniels to pay him $130,000 in exchange for his story being silenced. His lawyer received the money from Cohen on October 27, less than two weeks before the election.

After Trump was elected president, Cohen was reimbursed a total of $420,000, to account for taxes and other costs. Some of the refund checks were signed by Trump himself, who admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the money paid to Daniels. He denied having the affair.

According to court records, senior Trump Organization leaders falsely identified the refunds as a “provision” for “legal services.”

Now the grand jury is considering whether Trump committed a crime under New York State law by falsifying business records to cover up another crime like violating campaign finance laws with the silent payment.

The case is brought by Alvin Bragg Jr., who was elected New York County District Attorney in 2021. He took over the case from his predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., who had opened an extensive criminal investigation into the Trump’s business activities while Trump was still president.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had offered Trump the opportunity to testify before a grand jury. In New York, this is usually a sign that charges are coming soon, as potential defendants must be given the opportunity to answer grand jury questions before an indictment. (Trump declined the offer to testify.)

The 2020 Georgia Election Interference Investigation (Fulton County District Attorney’s Office)

The Georgia case centers on the actions of Trump and his allies in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election as they pressured state officials to reverse his loss in the state.

After Trump narrowly lost the state, he repeatedly called on Georgia state officials to pressure them into finding ways to change the outcome, including the infamous appeal to the secretary. of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, on January 2, 2021, in which he asked Republican Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes.” Trump also called Gov. Brian Kemp and the state attorney general to urge them to challenge the election results.

The investigation also looked at efforts to send fake voter lists to the Electoral College to say Trump won, rather than Joe Biden.

The investigation is being led by Fani Willis, the lead prosecutor in Fulton County, Georgia, where a special grand jury spent eight months hearing from more than 70 witnesses. Their work was finalized in early January. Part of their report was released last month, but a judge ruled that most of it should be kept private for the time being.

Willis said rulings on indictments were “imminent.” It is unclear whether Trump would be among the defendants. Possible crimes for him or others could include solicitation of voter fraud, misrepresentation to government agencies, and racketeering.

A pair of investigations into Trump’s actions around January 6 and his mishandling of classified documents (US Department of Justice)

The US Department of Justice has two ongoing investigations into possible criminal actions by Trump. Both investigations are being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year.

One of the investigations concerns how Trump handled classified documents after his presidency ended. Last June, a lawyer for Trump certified that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been conducted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and that any documents found had been turned over to federal authorities. But two months later, an FBI raid recovered more than 100 additional documents.

(President Biden has been embroiled in his own classified documents scandal after files were improperly stored at his Delaware home and at a Washington think tank office he previously used. Another special counsel has also been appointed to investigate this.)

Smith is also examining Trump’s attempt to interfere with the 2020 election. As part of that investigation, prosecutors interviewed numerous Trump allies and aides. They also subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump pressured to overturn the election results during the Jan. 6 certification process.

Prosecutors are also reportedly investigating the finances of Save America, a Trump-affiliated political action committee.

DOJ investigations are ongoing. Not much is known about when the charges, if any, would come. But as the 2024 election approaches, any indictment is sure to lead to politically motivated charges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/03/23/1164985436/trump-criminal-investigations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related