Would the Democrats instead face Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis in 2024?





Democrats would prefer the Republican nomination to go to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce he is running for president in 2024 despite polls showing he is currently better placed than the former President Donald Trump to beat President Biden.

Rachel Mummey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Who would Democrats rather see as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis?

Yes, I know that Democratic voters will largely not have a say here, nor can they get the Republican electorate to vote in a certain way. And it’s still early to speculate who will win the Republican presidential primary, let alone the general election DeSantis isn’t even officially in the running! but as we’ve written before, early polls shouldn’t necessarily be discounted.

Late last year, a series of polls by The Economist/YouGov asked Americans who they wanted to be the Republican nominee in 2024, and among Democrats, DeSantis had an edge over Trump, especially when respondents didn’t. only had the choice between these two candidates. As for the broader electorate, an average of FiveThirtyEights polls of each man’s flawed, hypothetical, direct matchups against President Biden shows DeSantis has a slightly better chance than Trump.

So what gives? Do Democrats want their own party to face a tougher fight next year?

Democrats’ slight preference for DeSantis over Trump, even though DeSantis might currently be in a better position to beat Biden, could be about one simple thing: Democrats really, really don’t want to deal with the former president again. and might not currently think in terms of who is more beatable.

I think most Democrats would be terrified of another Trump presidency but I also think most Democrats would be unhappy with a DeSantis presidency and maybe think DeSantis is a lot like Trump but more competent or something like this, said Hans Noel, professor of government. at Georgetown University. I don’t know if that’s the correct interpretation, but it’s certainly the one that a lot of Democrats have.

Of course, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions about the Democrats’ favorite challenger based on surveys conducted months ago. And let’s remember, it’s not about Democrats liking DeSantis more, or even knowing much about him. A more recent YouGov survey, from late February, showed Democrats had slightly more favorable (28%) and unfavorable (67%) views of Trump than they had for DeSantis (25% favorable, 60% unfavorable), suggesting that many Democrats simply haven’t made up their minds about Florida’s governor. Indeed, 15% of Democrats had no opinion on DeSantis in the poll, while just 4% had no opinion on Trump. We also see similar numbers in other polls. So it’s possible that Democrats’ preferences are spongy at this point and will continue to shift as they learn more about DeSantis after the official launch of his expected presidential campaign.

But when it comes to a head-to-head matchup between the two Republicans, it’s not hard to see why Democrats might have a slight preference for DeSantis to be the GOP nominee, especially in this early stage of the 2024 campaign.

On the one hand, it’s possible the Democrats are simply unaware of his (current) formidable ability against Biden and think DeSantis is more beatable than Trump, who tagged them in 2016 by winning that impossible victory. Additionally, Noel told me that DeSantis might be seen as a somewhat welcome alternative to Trump, especially for voters who believe the former president is solely undemocratic or solely a threat to American democracy. Unlike Trump, DeSantis does not have the baggage of the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021 or the multiple investigations that threaten him.

In other words, if Democrats really favor DeSantis at this point, it might have more to do with their dislike of Trump than DeSantis’ special call. And with DeSantis garnering more national attention, and especially if he acts like Trump during the primary (as I predicted), Democrats could go downhill quickly.

DeSantis is more of a traditional politician. So you might not expect him to undermine norms and encourage violence. But hey, we have to see how things unfold as we learn more and more about him, Noel told me. In order to win the primary, hell has to overtake Trump on some of these culture war issues that the MAGA constituency wants. But the more he appeals to those voters, the more likely he is to alienate Democrats in the process.

The question is whether Democrats will change their minds as the primary progresses, especially if they see Trump as a weaker candidate in the general election (although he was also seen that way in 2016, and we all know what happened then). There are plenty of reasons to think that might be the case: Republicans led by Trump have now suffered three bad elections in quick succession. In 2018, they lost the House. In 2020, they lost the presidency and the Senate. And in 2022, while they won the House by a narrow margin, they have otherwise failed to score the gains we expect from the opposition party in a midterm year.

A growing number of Republicans have pointed the finger at him for their parties’ disappointments over the past few years, in which Trump-backed candidates have been defeated across the country as DeSantis navigated his way to re-election, toppling a county historically. Democrat along the way. Indeed, there are now plenty of reasons to believe that DeSantis or another Republican nominee would be a tougher challenge for Biden than Trump would be.

It’s also possible that Democrats just don’t want a 2020 election redux. In those three The Economist/YouGov surveys from last year, less than half of Democrats said they wanted Biden to run for for president again in 2024, although more recent polls suggest they believe their party is more likely to retain the White House if it is the nominee. This lines up with other reports and surveys that suggest that while Democrats seem set to leave Biden, there’s no consensus on who they want to lead in his place. But it complicates the lens through which we should look at Democrats who perceived the early preference for DeSantis over Trump as their party’s opponent. For example, Democrats who want Biden to be their party’s 2024 nominee might prefer a different opponent than the one preferred by Democrats who want someone other than Biden to run.

And of course, the Republican primary won’t just be between Trump and DeSantis. Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and United Nations ambassador, is already in the race. But in at least two The Economist/YouGov polls that gave respondents more choices than Trump and DeSantis (including Haley, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence, among others), no Republican nominee got more than 15% support among Democrats. In fact, a plurality of Democrats in both polls (38%) said they were unsure.

All this to say that public opinion on this issue is not solid. As more Republicans enter the race, Democrats’ opinions of their preferred opponent will no doubt grow. But right now, at least, it looks like Democrats just want to keep the former president in the rearview mirror.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/would-democrats-rather-face-donald-trump-or-ron-desantis-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related