Pakistani court grants bail to Imran Khan in seven cases





A Pakistani court on Monday granted bail to Imran Khan in seven different cases registered against him following clashes at the Federal Court Complex here earlier this month when the former prime minister arrived from Lahore to appear in a corruption.

A two-member divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, heard the bail applications.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has requested interim bail in seven cases registered against him at Golra, Bara Kahu, Ramna, Khanna and CTD police stations.

Barrister Salman Safdar, Khan’s attorney, who filed the pleas, said the former prime minister would suffer irreparable loss if arrested.

Further, being the head of the largest political party, there are fears that his opponents and political opponents may be able to further their nefarious designs and political ambitions if bail before arrest is not granted to the petitioner, according to the petition. .

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted provisional bail to the former prime minister.

Intense clashes erupted outside the court complex on March 18 when Khan arrived from Lahore to attend a much-anticipated hearing in the Toshakhana case.

During the standoff between the PTI workers and the police, more than 25 security personnel were injured, prompting District and Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal to postpone the court hearing in the case. until March 30.

A video posted on the official PTI Twitter on Monday showed Khan entering the courthouse with Islamabad police keeping his vehicle bulletproof.

A total of 143 cases have been filed against Khan, mostly on terrorism charges.

Khan, 70, has repeatedly claimed that his life was in danger, which is why he refrained from attending court hearings.

Last week, Khan alleged the PML-N-led government was plotting to assassinate him modeled on Murtaza Bhutto, who was killed by police gunfire when his sister Benazir Bhutto was in power in 1996.

Meanwhile, police said they arrested 13 Khan supporters, Chief Superintendent of Police Hasan Wattoo said.

PTI leader Shireen Manzari said Khan’s photographer and three other civilians were arrested ahead of Monday’s hearing.

It is shameful to see how PTI workers are arrested today in Islamabad. Why don’t people even wear uniforms to put our people in prison vans? Manzari asked.

In Islamabad, authorities have imposed Section 144 of Pakistan’s Penal Code which prohibits gatherings of people and warns of arrests for violating its order.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

Since his ouster, he has demanded snap polls around the country to remove what he called an “imported government” led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-court-interim-bail-imran-khan-8521884/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

