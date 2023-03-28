Ron DeSantis has a very big problem: Donald Trump





DeSantis was forced to change course on his public skepticism about the war in Ukraine following criticism from rank-and-file Republicans. His polls have plummeted. And he got dragged into what he was trying to avoid: a public fight with his main rival, Donald Trump, whose attack dogs smelled like blood.

Even Republicans eager to see DeSantis succeed agree he’s been stymied.

This week has been a speed bump for DeSantis not only for his flat response to Trump’s indictment and comment on Ukraine, but also simply because Trump sucked all the wind in the room, an elected official says. New York Republican who leans toward supporting DeSantis and was granted anonymity for fear of reprisal from either candidate.

DeSantis’ defenders say he handled Trump’s legal troubles by deftly ignoring them until asked, then pissing off the former president in his response while taking a bigger jab at the prosecutor’s office. Democratic district making the charges.

I think he handled it well. It’s not his problem, he addressed it, he was able to shoot Trump and [he] evolved. I don’t know if he could have done more than that, said Bill McCoshen, a Republican strategist based in Wisconsin.

Other Republicans say Trump isn’t his only problem.

The way he handles the potential Trump problem is good. I think he was smart with that. But Ukraine has really put itself in a box, I think, said Rob Stutzman, a GOP strategist who handled communications for former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was highly motivated not so much to emulate Trump as to ingratiate himself with donors who are infatuated with him.

The DeSantis team declined to comment.

The conundrum DeSantis faces is one of the first indications that he may be grappling with the same political dynamic that set off past Trump opponents: Align yourself too closely and get labeled a copycat. cheap ; attack him and be branded a traitor to the cause.

I don’t think there’s a good playbook unfortunately, said Jason Roe, who worked on the 2016 presidential campaign for Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Trump’s team is certainly armed with counterattacks.

The former presidents’ campaign has already compiled an extensive opposition research dossier on the Florida governor and decided that comprehensive attacks would allow them to define DeSantis before he even entered the race. Trump advisers believe DeSantis is changing his stance on issues like Social Security spending and Ukraine, his avoidance of the national press and his sly attacks on Trump backfiring.

He’s walking straight into a trap we couldn’t have set better, said a Trump adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe how the former presidents’ team discusses DeSantis. He’s going to attack Trump over things Trump has been attacked over for eight years. What else new will he say? In the perfectly scripted robotic world of Ron DeSantis, this strategy would make sense.

As he figures out how to handle Trump, DeSantis has seen his poll numbers plummet: A Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday found the former president winning over DeSantis. A Morning Consult survey showed Trump leading DeSantis 54 to 26 among potential GOP voters. And a CNN poll put Trump in the lead, albeit by a much smaller margin.

There are signs that DeSantis is starting to recalibrate his approach. He fired back at Trump in an interview with Piers Morgan that aired Thursday night, according to a preview in the New York Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch. And he drew subtle contrasts to the ex-president when asked about the nicknames and taunts Trump threw at him.

I mean you can call me whatever you want, as long as you also call me a winner because that’s what we were able to do in Florida is put a lot of points on the board and really get this next-level status,” DeSantis said in an exclusive interview with Fox Nation, a favorable outlet for him.

It was not the first time he had chosen to respond to Trump: in November he dismissed criticism of ex-presidents as noise and urged critics to check out the scorecard of his landslide re-election victory .

Roe, who advised Rubio when the senator faced verbal bombs from Trump in 2016, suggested DeSantis stick to his guns but avoid a backlash with the former president. At the time, Rubio responded to Trumps Little Marco taunt with one of his own making suggestive remarks about Trumps little hands. But, Roe lamented, it didn’t go well.

Every interview I had was in response to something Trump did, said or tweeted and it always has been. What’s your reaction ? said Roe. You’re not going to win an insult fight with Donald Trump. It is his strength.

During a Newsmax interview Thursday night, DeSantis dismissed a hypothetical question about whether he was vice president under Trump.

I think I’m probably more of an executive type, DeSantis said. You want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I took this job, it’s because we have action. Were able to shake things up, and I think that’s probably what I’m best suited for.

The question of how hard DeSantis should respond to Trump is the question he will have to answer. And he could very well opt for a less is more formula.

Why would he spoil this strategy by doing as little as possible when it has been relatively successful for him? said Fergus Cullen, a Republican politician from New Hampshire’s early voting state.

Cullen, a self-proclaimed Never Trumper who has yet to choose a 2024 nominee, said DeSantis took advantage of the illusion.

People project what they want to see in him onto him, and he’s definitely a nice place to be politically, Cullen said. Can’t last forever.

Meridith McGraw contributed to this report.

