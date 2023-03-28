How a Grand Jury Draws Up Indictments





Donald Trump expects to be indicted by a grand jury. What does that mean?

Updated: 11:06 a.m. EDT March 23, 2023

A grand jury in New York could meet next week, and former President Donald Trump has announced he should be indicted. But what does that mean exactly? It’s just a matter of determining whether or not there’s a reason to hold the person accountable for the charge, said South Florida criminal defense attorney Richard Serafini. Ministry of Justice. He said in New York that felony charges must come from a grand jury, a group of 23 people who hear the details of a case. They hear evidence from prosecutors and determine whether or not there is probable cause to charge an individual with a crime, Serafini said. In grand jury proceedings, there is no judge or person to represent the accused. we know about Trump’s possible indictment. It’s just prosecutors presenting their cases. Serafini said that’s why they almost always win. Ultimately, it’s the grand jury that makes the decision, Sarafini said. But overwhelmingly, a prosecutor will get any indictment he or she requests. A grand jury doesn’t have to be unanimous, just a majority must vote to indict. In Donald Trump’s case, if the Manhattan District Attorney can convince a majority of the grand jury that Trump committed a crime, Trump will be indicted. be done at a trial where a jury can only convict if prosecutors prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

PALM BEACH, Florida —

A grand jury in New York could meet next week, and former President Donald Trump has announced he should be indicted.

But what does that mean exactly?

It’s just a matter of determining whether or not there’s a reason to hold the person responsible for the charge, said South Florida criminal defense attorney Richard Serafini.

Serafini is also a former general counsel in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice.

He said that in New York, felony charges must come from a grand jury, a group of 23 people who hear the details of a case.

They hear testimony from prosecutors and determine whether or not there is probable cause to charge an individual with a crime, Serafini said.

In grand jury proceedings, there is no judge or person to represent the accused.

Previous cover: Here’s what we know about Trump’s possible indictment

It’s just prosecutors presenting their cases. Serafini said that’s why they almost always win.

Ultimately, it’s the grand jury that makes the decision, Sarafini said. But overwhelmingly, a prosecutor will get an indictment he or she asks for.

A grand jury doesn’t have to be unanimous, just a majority must vote to indict.

In the case of Donald Trump, if the Manhattan prosecutor can convince the majority of the grand jury that Trump committed a crime, Trump will be indicted.

Serafini said he expected that to happen in the near future, but he was also quick to point out that a grand jury does not determine a person’s guilt or innocence.

This would be done at a trial where a jury can only convict if prosecutors prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

