



Former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (TIP) leader Imran Khan told a rally that the country’s military was trying to sabotage his political career and said its interference was pushing the country to the edge of economic disaster. He also renewed his calls for a snap election, despite fears that returning to politics would risk his life. Before attending the rally, which was attended by tens of thousands of Imran Khans supporters, the TIP leader told British newspaper The Telegraph that leaving his house had become a game of Russian roulette, with the threat of assassination still there. imminent and a concerted effort underway.

Imran Khan is currently riding a wave of public support as people gradually speak out against the country’s armed forces and its infamous Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) spy agency. prosperity, he also pushed Pakistan towards terrorism and destruction by patronizing jihadist and terrorist groups.

Russian cyber-warriors fail to cripple Ukraine

Seeing massive public support for Imran Khan, Pakistan’s all-powerful military and intelligence agencies, euphemistically known as the establishment, would rather see him dead than return as leader in the fall.

Imran Khan told the Telegraph: The establishment is petrified that I am winning an election; therefore, they will try to eliminate me. The government should ensure my safety when I leave home, but they did not.

I had to have my own security team and follow a security code but that’s Russian roulette. God knows, when I go out, I’m vulnerable.

Imran Khan was removed from office in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence. The Khans-Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (TIP) party claims it was the result of an illegal political horse trade. In November 2022, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after being shot four times in the legs.

While recovering in Lahore hospital, Imran Khan blamed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Pakistani figures feared that Inter Services Intelligence was behind the the assassination attempt.

They are the same government officials 1680002057 who tried to kill me before, said Imran Khan.

On March 14 this year, Pakistani police raided Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him with a shockingly false allegation of illegal sale of state gifts. Although Imran Khan has dismissed these claims as politically motivated, anyone with minimal knowledge of Imran Khan would agree that he is not that type of individual who would sell state gifts. Even such allegations cannot work on former Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif despite his involvement in massive corruption or on members of the Bhutto/Zardari dynasties who are infamous for indulging in rampant corruption and crimes.

TrendSupreme Court may limit investigative reporting

The raids on Imran Khan’s residence in a combat operation style proved that it was not just a cowardly act, but exposed Pakistan’s military and leadership elites to the world. Pakistani law enforcement officers are accused of beating Imran Khan’s staff at his residence while stealing valuables.

The unfortunate fate of Pakistani politics is that no Prime Minister of this country has ever completed his term in office while Imran Khan served only three and a half years of his five-year term.

According to the latest polls, if an election were held in Pakistan today, Imran Khan would easily win a landslide victory. Last week’s Gallup poll shows Imran Khan enjoys an approval rating of 62% while Shehbaz Sharif is at 32%.

The leaders of the Muslim League Nawaz (MLN) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as well as the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI are aware that Imran Khan will win a landslide victory in the next general election, which they do not want. They will do everything to prevent Imran Khan from playing politics and standing in the next general elections. If so, Pakistani authorities may soon ban Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan (TIP).

Meanwhile, on March 22, 2023, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah requested a decision from parliament to empower authorities to address the alleged involvement of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party in the violence. .

The decision was requested during a joint session of parliament convened due to the instability caused by the Imran Khan crisis.

Sanaullah told the house that nearly 68 security personnel had been injured in clashes and that 16 arrested Khan aides would face trial on terrorism charges.

TrendIn the post-coronavirus era, the tech sector and the managerial class will get richer

The clashes erupted after Imran Khan’s supporters blocked police and paramilitary forces from arresting him in a case in which he is accused of illegally selling state gifts during his 2018 term as prime minister. to 2022.

The minister asked the House to give “guidance” to the government on the violence stoked by Khan’s supporters, which he said included “miscreants, armed groups and terrorists”.

Like that:

I like loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weeklyblitz.net/politics/imran-khan-ignores-bullets-and-bombs-vows-to-save-pakistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related