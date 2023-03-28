Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince





Beijing (AFP) Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed what he called the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Tuesday, state media reported.

Beijing brokered an agreement between Tehran and Riyadh on March 10 to restore diplomatic relations after a seven-year freeze. Longtime rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia have engaged in a series of proxy conflicts in the region, such as the protracted fighting in Yemen. In his first comments on the issue to be made public after the deal was struck, Xi said the China-promoted dialogue “will play a major role in enhancing regional unity and cooperation.” Crown Prince Mohammed on Tuesday “expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support efforts to develop neighborly relations” between the two sides, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. Saudi Arabia and Iran are now preparing to reopen their embassies in their respective capitals, with a meeting between their two top diplomats scheduled before the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Saudi state media said on Monday. A trilateral statement released after the deal said the Saudi and Iranian delegations “expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the leadership and government of the People’s Republic of China for hosting and sponsoring the talks.” The deal represented a major breakthrough for Xi, which pushed China to play a more proactive role in world affairs during his decade in power. AFP 2023

