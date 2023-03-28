Donald Trump thinks America is a shitty country





Trump says only he can fix it. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

At the end of a week in which Donald J. Trump threatened a wave of death and destruction if arrested, it was not seen as a good sign that he was ending it with a rally in Waco, Texas, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the FBI’s fiery siege of a religious cult complex that made the city infamous. Would he declare war on US law enforcement, likening his alleged persecution to that of the Branch Davidians in Waco and various right-wing militia figures elsewhere? Or could it simply raise the temperature of the political system enough that violence can erupt by spontaneous combustion?

Not exactly. Most of his speech felt more like an exercise in the banality of apocalypticism. After the former president took the stage, he held his hand over his heart as the PA system lambasted Justice for All, Trump’s new single released featuring him reciting the pledge of allegiance backed by a choir of imprisoned January 6 rioters singing The Star-Spangled Banner. In his speech, he warned that the 2024 presidential election was the Americas’ final battle. He attacked the prosecutors (absolute human scum) who threaten him. He expressed his usual contempt for political enemies, ranging from Communists and Marxists in the Democratic Party to Globalists and RINOs in his own party. And he continued his drive-by attacks on potential rival Ron DeSantis, underscoring Florida governors’ disloyalty to him and hostility to farmers and retirees.

At the end, as his closing music swelled, Trump offered the most searing and systematic denunciation of his country that a would-be superpatriot has ever uttered. It made 2017’s famous Dark American Carnage inaugural speech sound like something out of Sesame Street. The culmination of Trumps 2024 stump speech is dark, dark catastrophism:

We are a failed nation. We are a nation with the highest inflation rate in 50 years, where banks are collapsing and interest rates are way too high. We are a nation where energy costs have reached their highest level in our history. We are a nation that is consumed by the new radical left deal that everyone knows will lead to our destruction.

And the horror of the Americas infects others:

We are a nation that surrendered to Afghanistan, leaving behind dead soldiers, American citizens and $85 billion worth of the best military equipment in the world. We are a nation that allowed Russia to devastate a country, Ukraine, killing hundreds of thousands of people, and the situation will only get worse. Taiwan will be next.

Freedom, on the other hand, has been practically extinguished:

We are a nation hostile to freedom, liberty and faith. We are a nation whose economy has collapsed, whose stores are not stocked, whose deliveries are not coming, and whose education system is at the very bottom of every list. Large groups of criminals and sadistic thieves are able to systematically rob shops and beat up their customers and employees and walk away with armfuls of goods without retribution. Where the authority of our great police has been taken, where their families, their patients and their pensions have been threatened, and their lives destroyed at the mere mention of the words law enforcement Fentanyl and illegal drugs are easier to get than formula for our babies

We are a nation that no longer has a free and fair press. Fake news is all you get, and it’s the enemy of the people. We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed.

And, oh my God, the airports are like those in shitty countries:

We are a nation where big airports used to be dirty. They are a crowded mass. You sit and wait for hours and then you are warned that the plane won’t leave, and they have no idea when it will leave where the ticket prices have tripled, they don’t have a pilot to fly the plane plane, and they don’t have trained air- traffic controllers, and they just don’t know what they’re doing.

Worse still, the president is not Trump:

We have a man who is the worst president in the history of our country. Who has cognitive impairment, is not able to lead. And is now casually talking about nuclear war with Russia. He doesn’t even have a clue what he’s talking about.

We are a nation that has lost its confidence, its will and its strength. We are a nation that has lost its way. We will not allow this horror to continue. Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be again. We will free America from these evildoers and tyrants who seek to destroy our country. No matter what they throw at us, no matter what they do to us, we won’t bend, we won’t break, we won’t give in. We will never give in, we will never give up, we will never back down.

No wonder this man, who surrounds himself with American flags, began this speech with a recording of himself leading condemned and imprisoned insurgents in the national anthem. Trump can no longer portray himself as someone bursting into a broken political system to reverse decades of failure and decay; he claims that this incredible near-destruction of the United States has happened in the last two years alone and that the destruction will be complete by 2024 if he is not returned to power. No wonder he can never accept defeat. It’s not his country at all if he loses.

