Arvind Kejriwal searches PM Modi with folded hands, smirking, Lord, all is your grace. Show

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday taunted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when talking about the development works in Delhi over the past four years.

Speaking at the budget session, Kejriwal claimed that the amount of work that has not been done in Delhi in 65 years has been doubled by his government in just 8 years. He also bragged about the progress made in Delhi’s transport system, saying it is comparable to the best cities in the world.

However, when BJP MPs mentioned the central government’s contribution to the development of the metro system, Kejriwal laughed, clasped his hands and said sarcastically, “Lord, all is your grace.” He then criticized Prime Minister Modi, saying the creation of the universe apparently happened after 2014.

This moon, these stars, this sky, this earth, it’s all yours… This world was created in 2014 itself,” as quoted by LiveHindusthan

Let’s start by naming the people who do the work. Everything is by your grace.

Kejriwal further highlighted the achievements of his government including the construction of 28 new sky bridges and the expansion of the metro system to 390 km in just 8 years. He also said that the type of transport his government has put in place is available in major cities around the world.

Kejriwal even recited a poem, stating that progress in Delhi was due to an educated government. He then mocked the watchword of an illiterate government, which is “Na khayenge, na khane denge” meaning they will not engage in bribery or allow others to do so. Kejriwal’s comments were seen as a direct attack on Modi’s BJP government, which has ruled India since 2014.

Last week, Kejriwal recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their poor governance, saying the country was being destroyed under their leadership. He called on those who want to save the nation to quit the BJP and accused the party of wanting to create a one-party system, which he considers a “dictatorship”.

He further claimed that the BJP government was more dangerous than the British rulers before independence. Kejriwal made the remarks in the context of Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from status, which he said was politically motivated. He also accused the BJP of terrorizing the country and causing hard times for the nation.