Connect with us

Politics

Arvind Kejriwal searches PM Modi with folded hands, smirking, Lord, all is your grace. Show

Arvind Kejriwal searches PM Modi with folded hands, smirking, Lord, all is your grace. Show

 


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday taunted the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi when talking about the development works in Delhi over the past four years.

Speaking at the budget session, Kejriwal claimed that the amount of work that has not been done in Delhi in 65 years has been doubled by his government in just 8 years. He also bragged about the progress made in Delhi’s transport system, saying it is comparable to the best cities in the world.

However, when BJP MPs mentioned the central government’s contribution to the development of the metro system, Kejriwal laughed, clasped his hands and said sarcastically, “Lord, all is your grace.” He then criticized Prime Minister Modi, saying the creation of the universe apparently happened after 2014.

This moon, these stars, this sky, this earth, it’s all yours… This world was created in 2014 itself,” as quoted by LiveHindusthan

Let’s start by naming the people who do the work. Everything is by your grace.

Kejriwal further highlighted the achievements of his government including the construction of 28 new sky bridges and the expansion of the metro system to 390 km in just 8 years. He also said that the type of transport his government has put in place is available in major cities around the world.

Kejriwal even recited a poem, stating that progress in Delhi was due to an educated government. He then mocked the watchword of an illiterate government, which is “Na khayenge, na khane denge” meaning they will not engage in bribery or allow others to do so. Kejriwal’s comments were seen as a direct attack on Modi’s BJP government, which has ruled India since 2014.

Last week, Kejriwal recently criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for their poor governance, saying the country was being destroyed under their leadership. He called on those who want to save the nation to quit the BJP and accused the party of wanting to create a one-party system, which he considers a “dictatorship”.

He further claimed that the BJP government was more dangerous than the British rulers before independence. Kejriwal made the remarks in the context of Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from status, which he said was politically motivated. He also accused the BJP of terrorizing the country and causing hard times for the nation.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-takes-a-dig-at-pm-modi-with-folded-hands-taunting-smile-lord-everything-is-your-grace-11679918812365.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: