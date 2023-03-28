‘Either Imran Khan or PML-N will be ‘eliminated’ from the political scene’





Imran Khan has turned politics into enmity and brought it to a point where “either he or we” will be “eliminated” from the political arena, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said, warning that the party in power would do everything possible to protect its existence.

In an interview with a private television channel, the top Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader called former Pakistani prime minister and leader Tehreek-e-Insaf an “enemy” of his party and said Khan would be “treated like this”.

Sanaullah, who is very close to former prime minister and London-based PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, said that when the ruling party feels his existence is threatened, he will go so far as to go against his main political rival.

Either he will be eliminated from the political arena, or we will. He has now brought the politics of the country to a point where only one of the two can remain – PTI or PML-N,” he said on Saturday.

“The whole existence of PML-N is in danger and we will go all the way against him. Khan has turned politics into enmity. Khan is now our enemy and he will be treated like this,” said Sanaullah, 68.

Khan, after surviving an attack on him at a rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province in November last year, had named Sanaullah behind the assassination attempt on him.

Khan, 70, also blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior ISI officer for their role in the assassination attempt.

Khan even accused me, Prime Minister Shehbaz and an army officer of plotting to kill him, Sanaullah said, fearing the PTI leaders’ narrative would create bad blood among supporters of both parties and that he or they might be killed (by supporters of each other’s party), reported the Dawn newspaper.

When asked if such remarks could lead to anarchy in Pakistan, the Minister replied: Anarchy already reigns in Pakistan.

The minister said differences between Khan and former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa developed over the issue of eliminating the then opposition by bracket or crook.

He said Khan had been trying for 11 months to set the country on fire, but the coalition government had always exercised restraint to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Reacting strongly to Sanaullah’s statement, PTI leader and former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “This is a direct threat to Khan’s life from the PML-N coalition government. ”

Does Sanaullah lead a gang or a government? The Supreme Court rightly declared that the PMLN led by Sharifs was a Sicilian mafia and his statement is proof of that,” he said.

The PTI also urged the Supreme Court to take cognizance of the statement, calling it an open threat to Khan’s life.

“If anyone has any doubts about Sanaullah’s murderous intent towards Khan. This is a direct threat from the cabal of Home Minister crooks. The judiciary should take notice,” he said. said PTI leader and former minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet.

The PTI said it had never seen in the past a ruling party openly declaring the elimination of a popular leader of Pakistan.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by the National Assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2023/03/27/either-imran-khan-or-pml-n-will-be-eliminated-from-political-scene.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related