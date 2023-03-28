Hounded by Trump, again | the new yorker





You’d think we’d know better now, but here we are, again being trolled by Donald Trump. Whatever the disgraced, defeated and possibly soon indicted former president is, he is a master at setting the terms of a media frenzy. Trump not only knows how to get our collective attention, but how to keep it. He thrives in the absence of solid information to contradict his claims, and he has years of experience using the silence of judicial authorities to focus debate on their actions rather than his own.

The waiting game began at 7:26 a.m. last Saturday when the former president posted on his Truth Social platform that he was to be arrested in New York on Tuesday for his alleged role in a recently resurrected criminal case stemming from of a hundred – and a silent payment of thirty thousand dollars paid to Stormy Daniels, a former adult film actress who claims to have had an affair with Trump that he did not want voters to know about before the presidential election in 2016. PROTEST, Trump urged his supporters. LET’S TAKE BACK OUR NATION! No confirmation from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was forthcoming then, or until Thursday, but a landmark indictment appeared imminent. And so all week, prompted by Trump’s all-caps warning, the entire political world has been talking endlessly and obsessively about the former president, for whom such communication is exactly the goal. Even after Tuesday has come and gone without charge, maybe he meant next Tuesday? The potential case against him drove the news cycle.

The collective ability of the political classes to analyze and digest events that have not yet happened, that may not yet happen, and the details of which are presumably crucial to understanding how they will unfold, has been on full display. First, as Trump had expected, his breathless warning once again forced Republicans to publicly defend their embattled leader, a useful exercise at a time when discontent over his losing electoral record was beginning to shape the race. 2024 Republican primary. One by one, they’ve taken the bait from Trump, including some of the potential rivals whose campaigns are predicated on providing the GOP with an alternative to him. Many defenders criticized Bragg and attacked the case against Trump as politically motivated without even bothering to wait until there was actually a case against him. Even Mike Pence, who earlier this month looked like he was finally ready to muster up the courage to properly speak out against Trump, joined in, lamenting yet another politically charged lawsuit targeting the former president. On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the charges an outrageous abuse of power by a radical prosecutor who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political revenge against President Trump, while several House committee chairs quickly demanded the prosecutor’s testimony and vowed to get to the bottom of his outrageous attacks on their leader. Trump must have been so happy to know that when he whistles them, they still run.

By midweek, however, the wait for indictment day had begun to seem as elusive as the infrastructure week that Trump had promised and never delivered during his four-year presidency. I was completely exhausted by all the legal analysis on the weakness of the charges and the evidence in a case that had not yet been filed. When I saw the dramatic photos of Trump being pulled over by beefy New York cops circulating all over the internet, the fact that they were blatantly fake left me ruminating not only on the terrors of the artificial intelligence, but also on the existential question of what exactly constitutes news right now: if we’re all expecting Trump to be arrested and have already spent days discussing every aspect of the case against him, does it matter that there is no case yet? It was around the time I was considering the fake photos that I saw the latest leaks from Mar-a-Lago, where Trump, ever keen to fuel the news cycle, had made it known that he might want to be handcuffed and paraded in front of the media crowd for his arraignment if that actually happens.

On Thursday, when the grand jury was supposed to reconvene, it was still unclear if an indictment would be forthcoming and Trump’s missives sounded even more hysterical, not to mention outright racism. He was, he lamented on his thread on social networks, pursued by the GESTAPO. Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-fixer turned star witness against him, was a CONVINCED JOB. And the black prosecutor who argued against him was the brutal pawn of a Jewish financier, a SOROS-SUPPORTED ANIMAL WHO DON’T CARE FOR GOOD OR EVIL. Bragg, for his part, has remained silent about his plans, while his general counsel lambasted Trump in a letter to Republican Speakers of the House who had demanded Braggs’ testimony, in which she accused the ex-president of having sown the false expectation that he would be arrested. This, of course, led to a whole new round of speculation: Did that mean Trump wouldn’t be arrested? Or simply that he wasn’t arrested when he said he would be? Everything was so tiring.

After a few days of this, you must have wondered: Was this just another brilliant Trump fundraising scam? The deluge of emails asking for money over his impending arrest had begun shortly after Trump’s first breathless warning. His campaign reported that he managed to raise $1.5 million over three days, a rate that was about double the average he had on average before pressing the prosecutor’s panic button.

Towards the end of Thursday morning, when it was clear that there would be no indictment that day, or until next Monday at the earliest, a new message arrived in my inbox. . The Grand Jury vote in the Manhattan WITCH HUNT has been delayed, it read. Suggested contributions started at twenty-four dollars and went up to two hundred and fifty. Please donate to SAVE AMERICA for a 1,500% impact, urged the missive from Donald J. Trump, the forty-fifth President of the United States.

At the end of another long week of Trumpian fury, meaning not much, we are no closer to knowing how the story ends, only that, for now at least, fantasy or nightmare , depending on your view of Trump handcuffed and perp-walked into a sordid new place in American history as our only indicted former president will have to wait a little longer.

But, again, they were now used to waiting. It should be noted, in this context, that more time has passed between January 6, 2021 and now, with the Justice Department still considering what, if anything, to do about Trump’s role in the insurgency, than for the duration of Watergate. scandal, from the initial robbery at Democratic Party headquarters in 1972 to the resignation of Richard Nixon. (We were currently eight hundred and six days past Jan. 6 and counting, in case you were wondering.) And, of course, it’s been much, much longer than that since July 2006, when Trump got his date. You unhappy with Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, and October 2016, when she received the six-figure payout from Michael Cohen, acting, he says, at Trump’s behest.

So, is this finally what the law finally catching up with Trump looks like? I guess we can wait a few more days, weeks or months to find out the answer. In the meantime, well still Donald Trump to let off steam. I just got a new message, actually, from him. He seems very happy to have gone the week without being arrested and wants us all to know that Braggs’ office is in the throes of tremendous dissension and chaos as there is actually NO CASE against him. Do whatever you want with it. You have been warned.

