With media reports suggesting that a US-born Mongolian boy has been recognized as the embodiment of Tibetan Buddhism’s third most important spiritual leader, China’s worst nightmare seems to be coming true. The eight-year-old boy is said to have been considered the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche by none other than the 14eDalai Lama duringyouThe ceremony in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where the 87-year-old Tibetan leader has lived in exile since his escape from Lhasa in 1959.

The Chinese government has been working hard for some time to ensure that Tibetan leaders are selected according to Communist Party regulations. He is especially obsessed with the selection of 15eDalai Lama, saying he would need the blessing of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Actually,world timesCCP spokesperson, in a February 22, 2023 article, The recognition of the new Dalai Lama must be done in Chinawhile asserting that the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama (whose selection has already been compromised by communist manipulation) hold equal positions in Tibetan Buddhism, said that the process of their selection was supervised by the Chinese central government and carried out on Chinese territory since the end of the 13th century.

The Living Buddha Reincarnation Convention in Xizang was established in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), developed in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and improved in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) under the administration of the central government , the article says, because it highlighted how in 1653, when the 5th Dalai Lama came to Beijing, Emperor Shunzhi officially conferred on him the title of Dalai Lama. It was the first time that the title of Dalai Lama had been granted by the central government.

Truth and fair play have never been the strengths of the communist regime in China. Anyone who is even partially acquainted with Tibetan Buddhism knows that the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama have never held an equal position. Equally ridiculous is the claim that Tibet wasalwaysa Chinese territory. It was only after Maos troops invaded the Roof of the World in 1950 that the Tibetans came under Chinese control. Traditional China was only a third of the area it is today. He became what he is through a combination of communist planning, deception and force in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia.

In a 1965 article, the famous historian RC Majumdar explained an innate imperialist tendency among the Chinese of the 3rd century BC. would forever consider him part of his empire and automatically revive his claim on him, even after a thousand years, whenever there was a chance to enforce it.

Interestingly, the Chinese, especially of communist hue, don’t always shout to convey their undue demands; they are sometimes silent to indulge in a subterfuge. Former Foreign Minister Shyam Saran told a story in a public lecture in 2012. Referring to a conversation between former Secretary General of the Ministry of External Affairs RK Nehru and Chinese Premier Chou En- lai in 1962, just before the great war, Saran said, RK Nehru drew attention to reports that China was leaning towards the Pakistani position that Jammu and Kashmir was disputed territory. He reminded Chou of an earlier conversation, where when asked if China accepted Indian sovereignty over J&K, he said rhetorically that China had already said it did not accept Indian sovereignty over J&K. , or words to that effect. In the latter encounter, Chou flipped the same wording to ask: Has China ever said India has sovereignty over J&K?

Whether through the heavy-handed tactics of Maos or the quiet diplomacy of Deng, the fact is that Communists in Beijing have always wanted to tamper with the selection of top Tibetan spiritual leaders, especially that of the Dalai Lama. And the recent Dharamshala incident would make them realize that their dodgy succession plan will not be a walk in the park. If the Tibetan leaders managed to find the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche, who is the third most important spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, after the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, outside of Tibet, well against the Chinese diktat which justified the search for the best Tibetan leadership to exercise on Chinese territory, what is the guarantee that the successor of the 14eThe Dalai Lama will not be outside, especially in India? Especially since the current Dalai Lama himself lives in exile in India. The Chinese government could tamper with the selection of the Panchen Lama just because he was found in Tibet. Things will not be easy beyond its borders.

But for this, the current Tibetan leaders must make certain repairs. The 14theThe Dalai Lama writes in his memoirs,My land and my people, how with the death of the 13th Dalai Lama, the search for his reincarnation began, because every Dalai Lama is a reincarnation of his predecessor. First, a regent was to be appointed by the National Assembly to rule the country until the new reincarnation could be found and come of age. Then, in accordance with age-old customs and traditions, state oracles and learned lamas were first consulted to find out where the reincarnation had appeared. Curious cloud formations were seen in northeast Lhasa. It was recalled that after the death of the Dalai Lama, his body was placed seated on a throne in the Norbulingka, his summer residence in Lhasa, facing south; but after a few days the face was seen to have turned towards the east. And on a wooden pillar on the northeast side of the shrine where the body was sitting, a large star-shaped mushroom suddenly appeared. All this and other evidence pointed in the direction in which the new Dalai Lama should be sought, he writes.

These spiritual signs and visions helped find Lhamo Thondup, who would become the 14eDalai Lama in 1940, six years after he was born into a farming family in Taktser. But can Tibetans blindly follow these traditions, given that the Chinese authorities are eagerly waiting to distort the selection process, as they did in 1995 when the Chinese government withheld the Dalai Lama’s choice for the successor of the 10th Panchen Lama, named Gendun Choeki Nyima, when he was six years old. Since then, Beijing has declined to give details of his fate. When the Tibetan people revolted, the Chinese government responded by appointing its own Panchen Lama. Today, as there are two Panchen Lamas, thanks to Chinese subterfuge, what is the guarantee that there will not be two Dalai Lamas in the future?

The very fact that the institution of the Dalai Lama is the most revered in the Tibetan tradition makes it more prone to Chinese attacks and distortions. Lodi Gyaltsen Gyari writes in his just released book,The Dalai Lama’s Special Envoy: Memoirs of a Lifetime Pursuit of a Reunited Tibet, The role of the Lama, or the teacher, is the cornerstone of our religious practice, so much so that when we recite the prayer of Refuge, the Homage to the Guru precedes the Homage to the Buddha, the Dharma and the Sangha. This is not to diminish the central importance of the Three Jewels, but rather to recognize the Lama as the embodiment of all three. In all traditions of Tibetan Buddhism, the very first salutation is: Homage to the Guru; Homage to the Buddha; Tribute to Dharma; Tribute to the Sangha.

The supreme importance of the institution of the Dalai Lama makes it vulnerable to Chinese attacks. It was this fear that made the 14eThe Dalai Lama says so much about the institution of the Dalai Lama, whether it is about its survival or asking people to decide if they want to continue the line of the Dalai Lama.

The institution of the Dalai Lama is an important Tibetan bulwark against Chinese hegemonic forces. It is the moral duty of the current Dalai Lama to ensure that this is well guarded and secure even after he is gone. One option for him may be to modify Tibetan tradition to ensure that his successor is not simply announced long before his death; it can also extend the domain of the reincarnation process beyond Tibetan borders. Perhaps since the current Dalai Lama is in exile in India, it is logical to think that his successor would also have been born on Indian soil. This would not only thwart the Chinese waiting to manipulate the succession process, but also give the wise Dalai Lama enough time to transfer his spiritual wisdom to the successor.

The recognition of the eight-year-old Mongolian boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoche caused Xi Jinping’s dispensation to fail. It will come as no surprise to see China orchestrating a media blitz over how the next Dalai Lama should have Beijing’s blessing, in addition to greater pressure on countries like India and Mongolia to ‘they don’t harbor such Tibetan fantasies. Lodi Gyaltsen GyarisSpecial Envoy of the Dalai Lamarightly says, As Beijing passes laws asserting control over the selection of the next Dalai Lama and pressures Mongolia and India to deny this right to Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leaders beyond China’s borders, it becomes apparent that the many millions of devout followers of His Holiness across Asia will refuse to accept a suitor.

Now that’s a real worry for Xi Jinping: he knows he can’t take the Modi waiver beyond a point, a trailer of which was shown by Indian troops at the Line of Control real (LAC) for nearly three years now. And in this scenario, if the 15eThe Dalai Lama is reincarnated in India, and that too before the death of the current one would be game for the Chinese Tibetan scheme. At least for now.

The author is Opinion Editor, Firstpost and News18. He tweets from @Utpal_Kumar1. The opinions expressed are personal.

