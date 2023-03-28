Politics
PM supports game changer Sunil Mittal after OneWeb satellites launch
New Delhi:
The timely intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Indian government in making the ISRO rockets available paved the way for the crucial launch of OneWeb’s latest set of 36 satellites on Sunday, the service company’s chairman said. satellite telecommunications, Sunil Bharti Mittal.
The Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company yesterday launched the satellites on an ISRO LMV3 rocket from the Sriharikota space facility in Andhra Pradesh. With this, the London-based company’s total in-orbit first-generation constellation fleet has grown to 618. These satellites are crucial for the company to deliver high-speed internet coverage from space to any location. on earth.
“We had a big setback with the war between Russia and Ukraine, as six satellite launches, which were under contract and fully paid for, were canceled. Not only was OneWeb struggling to get its money back, but it also lost 36 satellites, three very valuable distributors, who distribute satellites in space, because of this,” said Mr. Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Global.
“Prime Minister Modi recognized the moment and ordered the whole space ecosystem in India to step up and give two rockets to OneWeb, which I think was a game-changer for us,” said the telecommunications mogul to the media during an online interaction after the launch. .
OneWeb’s mission was threatened when in March last year its 36 satellites which were due to take off on a Russian-made Soyuz rocket were pulled from the launch pad in Kazakhstan, which is jointly managed by the Russian Aerospace Forces. and Roscosmos, the Russian federal space agency. Russia reportedly demanded that OneWeb guarantee that the satellites would not be used for military purposes and that the British government divest itself of the London-based company.
Meanwhile, Mr Mittal added: “I have to commend ISRO for doing a phenomenal job. And that under extremely tight deadlines.”
“I would really like to recognize the Prime Minister’s leadership in space. He saw space early on in his tenure as Prime Minister and began working diligently to shape the ecosystem of the space industry” , said Mr. Mittal.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, private sector players have been invited for the first time to participate in the space industry.
“This decision has encouraged start-ups and we all know the number of new start-ups that are taking shape in the manufacture of satellites doing private launches. Skyroot recently made its launch and its user terminals and many things associated with this critical industry are taking shape,” he said.
“India’s space budget is around Rs 13,000 crore, and I think India has the potential to achieve significantly higher figures. And so I recognize this moment for the Indian space industry today “, he asserted.
OneWeb has confirmed the successful deployment and contact of 36 satellites launched by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), – the commercial arm of ISRO, from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3)-OneWeb India-2 mission lifted off at 9:00 a.m. India time from the second launch pad at the iconic Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota (SDSC-SHAR) in off the coast of Andhra Pradesh.
Takeoff took place on Sunday at 9 a.m. OneWeb’s satellites successfully separated from the rocket and were distributed in nine phases over a period of 1 hour and 14 minutes, with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.
It was OneWeb’s 18th launch and third this year, bringing the OneWeb constellation’s total to 618 satellites. The constellation of satellites will enable a global connectivity solution by the end of this year, as OneWeb officials said.
This was the second mission operated by ISRO for subsidiary OneWeb Network Access Associates under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) to launch 72 satellites into LEO. NSIL is the commercial arm of ISRO.
