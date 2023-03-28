Fake AI footage of Putin and Trump’s arrest has spread online





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump gets tackled by New York City police in riot gear. Russian President Vladimir Putin in gray jail behind the bars of a dimly lit concrete cell.

The highly detailed and sensational images have flooded Twitter and other platforms in recent days, as Trump faces possible criminal charges and the International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Putin.

But neither visual is real from a distance. The images and dozens of variations that litter social media have been produced using increasingly sophisticated and widely accessible image generators powered by artificial intelligence.

Disinformation experts warn that the images are the harbinger of a new reality: Waves of fake photos and videos flood social media after major news events and further blur facts and fiction at crucial moments for the society.

This adds noise during crisis events. It also increases the level of cynicism, said Jevin West, a professor at the University of Washington in Seattle who focuses on spreading misinformation. You start to lose faith in the system and the information you get.

While the ability to manipulate photos and create fake images is nothing new, AI image generation tools from Midjourney, DALL-E and others are easier to use. They can quickly generate realistic images complete with detailed full-scale backgrounds with little more than a simple text prompt from users.

WATCH: Security expert warns of AI tools’ potential threat to democracy

Some of the recent images were generated by the release this month of a new version of Midjourneys text-to-image synthesis model, which can, among other things, now produce compelling images that mimic the style of news agency photos.

In a widely circulated Twitter thread, Eliot Higgins, founder of Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism collective, used the latest version of the tool to create dramatic image scores from the fictional arrest of Trump.

The visuals, which have been shared and liked tens of thousands of times, showed a mob of uniformed officers grabbing the Republican billionaire and dragging him violently to the sidewalk.

Higgins, who was also behind a series of images of Putin being arrested, tried and then imprisoned, says he posted the images without malicious intent. He even made it clear in his Twitter feed that the images were AI-generated.

Still, the footage was enough to get him kicked off the Midjourney server, according to Higgins. The San Francisco-based independent research lab did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The image of Trump’s arrest really casually showed how good and bad Midjourney was at rendering real scenes, Higgins wrote in an email. The images started to form a sort of narrative when I plugged in prompts into Midjourney, so I chained them into a narrative and decided to complete the story.

He pointed out that the footage is far from perfect: In some, Trump is seen, oddly, wearing a police utility belt. In others, faces and hands are clearly distorted.

But it’s not enough for users like Higgins to make clear in their posts that the images are AI-generated and for entertainment purposes only, says Shirin Anlen, media technologist at Witness, an advocacy organization. New York-based man who focuses on visual evidence.

READ MORE: How AI turns text into images

Too often, visuals are quickly re-shared by others without that crucial context, she said. Indeed, an Instagram post sharing some of Trump’s images of Higgins as if they were genuine garnered more than 79,000 likes.

You just see an image, and once you see something, you can’t not see it, Anlen said.

In another recent example, social media users shared a synthetic image purporting to capture Putin kneeling and kissing the hand of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The image, which circulated when the Russian president welcomed Xi to the Kremlin this week, quickly became a crude meme.

It’s unclear who created the image or what tool they used, but some clues pointed to the forgery. The heads and shoes of the two leaders were slightly deformed, for example, and the interior of the rooms did not match the room where the meeting took place.

With synthetic images becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from reality, the best way to combat visual misinformation is through better public awareness and education, experts say.

It’s getting so easy and cheap to create these images that we should be doing everything we can to raise awareness about the quality of this technology, West said.

Higgins suggests that social media companies could focus on developing technologies to detect AI-generated images and integrate them into their platforms.

Twitter has a policy against synthetic, manipulated, or out-of-context media that may mislead or harm. Annotations from Community Notes, Twitter’s fact-checking project, were attached to some tweets to include the context in which the images of Trump were generated by the AI.

When contacted for comment on Thursday, the company emailed only an automated response.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, declined to comment. Some of the images Trump fabricated were labeled as false or missing context through his third-party fact-checking program, of which the AP is a participant.

Arthur Holland Michel, a member of the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs in New York, which focuses on emerging technologies, said he fears the world is not ready for the impending flood.

He wonders how deepfakes involving ordinary people, fake harmful photos of an ex-partner or colleague, for example, will be regulated.

Politically, I’m not sure I’m ready to deal with this scale of misinformation at all levels of society, Michel wrote in an email. My feeling is that it’s going to take a still unimaginable technical breakthrough to put a stop to this for good.

Associated Press reporter David Klepper in Washington contributed to this story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/fake-ai-images-of-putin-trump-being-arrested-spread-online The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related