Either he will be murdered or we will be: Pakistani minister calls Imran Khan ‘enemy’ of ruling party PML-N





Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday called ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan an “enemy” of the ruling PML-N party.

Lahore,UPDATED: Mar 27, 2023 11:46 IST

File photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

By India Today World Desk: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday called ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan an “enemy” of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that the Pakistan’s former prime minister had brought the country’s politics to a point where “he (Imran) will be assassinated or we will be.”

The remarks by the top Pakistani Muslim League (N) (PML-N) leader sparked an outcry among political circles, especially Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the agency reported. Press Trust of India. Sanaullah is close to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan survived a gun attack on him at a rally in Wazirabad in November last year. Seventy-year-old Khan suspected Rana Sanaullah of being behind the assassination attempt on him. He had also mentioned the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior ISI officer in an FIR request for their role in the murder plot.

Speaking to a few private television stations on Sunday, Sanaullah said: Either Imran Khan or we will be assassinated. He has now brought the country’s politics to a point where only one of the two can remain – PTI or PMLN. The whole existence of the PMLN is at stake and we will not hesitate to go against it to settle accounts with it. Khan turned politics into enmity. Khan is now our enemy and he will be treated like this.”

Responding to a question about possible anarchy in Pakistan due to such remarks, the Minister said: Anarchy already reigns in Pakistan.

Reacting strongly to Sanaullah’s statement, PTI leader and former Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “This is a direct threat to Khan’s life from the PMLN coalition government.”

Does Sanaullah lead a gang or a government? The Supreme Court rightly declared the PMLN led by Sharifs to be a Sicilian mafia and his statement is proof of that,” Chaudhry said.

The PTI also urged the SC to consider it as it is an open threat to Khan’s life.

If anyone has any doubts about Sanaullah’s murderous intent towards Khan. This is a direct threat from the cabal of Home Secretary crooks. The judiciary should take notice, Shireen Mazari, PTI leader and former minister, said in a tweet.

The PTI said it had never witnessed in the past a ruling party openly declaring the elimination of a popular leader of Pakistan, PTI reported.

Edited by:

Manisha Pandey

Posted on:

March 27, 2023

