Trump warns of ‘death and destruction’ if charged with a crime





WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of potential “death and destruction” if he faces criminal charges, hours after New York prosecutors investigated his secret payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, saying they wouldn’t be intimidated.

Friday morning’s post on Trump’s Truth social media site was the latest in a series of verbal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since last Saturday, when Trump falsely predicted he would be arrested three days later.

Trump falsely claims his 2020 defeat was the result of fraud – a claim that inspired his supporters to launch a deadly January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election of Democratic President Joe Biden, who defeated Republican Trump by more than 7 million votes.

“What kind of person can accuse another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far! ) for the Republican Party nomination, of a crime, when everyone knows that NO crime was committed, and also knows that the potential death and destruction in such a false accusation could be catastrophic for our country?” wrote Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Bragg’s office, in a letter to Republican congressional committee chairs on Thursday, challenged their ability to investigate his office and said Trump had “created a false expectation that he would be arrested” in his Saturday message.

The letter called the presidents’ request for communications, documents and testimony an “illegal incursion into New York’s sovereignty.”

A supporter of former US President Donald Trump attends a rally outside his Mar-a-Lago resort after posting a message on his Truth Social account saying he expects arrest on Tuesday and called on his supporters to demonstrate, in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she received the money in exchange for keeping quiet about a sexual relationship she had with Trump in 2006 .

Trump denied ever having an affair with Daniels and called the payment “a mere private transaction.” He said he had committed no crime and called the investigation politically motivated.

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump is not scheduled to meet again until next week.

In other cases, Georgia prosecutors are examining Trump’s attempts to reverse his election loss there, and a federal special counsel is investigating both his attempts to reverse his loss and the removal of classified documents from the White House after Trump’s departure.

On Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Waco, Texas, 30 years after a raid on the religious sect Branch Davidians by federal agents left 86 people dead, including four law enforcement officers.

The event has become for some a symbol of the government’s excess of power and a watershed moment for some far-right groups.

In an email, a Trump campaign spokesperson said Waco was chosen because it is located between several major population centers and has the infrastructure to host a large event.

Reporting by Gram Slattery and Nathan Layne; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller

