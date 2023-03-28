Imran Khan obtains protection bond in seven cases





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted precautionary bail to former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, in seven cases.

A bench headed by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Judge Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the pleas.

At the start of the hearing, the lawyer for the PTI chief, Barrister Salman Safdar, appeared in court and argued that they had secured Khan’s protection bond from the Lahore High Court (LHC). , after which they arrived at the court complex, but they were not allowed to proceed further. .

“Other FIRs against Imran Khan were filed that day,” he added. To this, IHC CJ asked the lawyer to clarify why they bypassed a forum to reach IHC. Imran Khan’s lawyer said attacks on two former prime ministers took place, my client also has serious security threats, he added.

To this, CJ IHC remarked that the government did “wrong” by removing Imran Khan’s security. The notices were also served on the federal government.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Islamabad by road from Zaman Park. Amid security threats, Imran Khan’s vehicle was allowed to enter the IHC premises.

Advocacy, reservations

Imran Khan filed various bail applications prior to his arrest at the Islamabad High Court.

The petition argued that cases have been registered on political retaliation, the court should stop the parties from arresting the petitioner

On the other hand, Islamabad High Court raised objections to Imran Khan’s bail 7 before the arrest petitions. Islamabad High Court Registrar’s Office raised 2 objections each.

The Registrar’s Office objected that Imran Khan did not do biometrics and how an application could be filed in the High Court at the Magistrate’s Court.

Islamabad police plan to arrest PTI workers

Islamabad police have finalized a plan to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers upon the arrival of former Prime Minister and PTI leader Imran Khans in the federal capital, sources have said. .

According to the details, those wanted during the March 18 protests are likely to be arrested by Islamabad police for which teams have been tasked.

Islamabad Police Spokesperson said the decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad as part of Imran Khan’s court appearance which was attended by wounded DIG operations, SSP operations and other senior officials.

Islamabad Police have warned of arrests as Section 144 is enforced and people with permission from the courts will not be allowed to enter the premises.

PEMRA bans coverage of rallies

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned live and recorded coverage of rallies and public gatherings in Islamabad ahead of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s court appearance in the federal capital.

According to the details, PEMRA issued a notification that the ban has been extended to cover public meetings and rallies in Islamabad area for March 27.

The notification stated that the satellite television channels license would be revoked for violating the instructions

