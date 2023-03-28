Politics
The curtain falls on the Boris Johnson Show – Byline Times
The former Prime Minister’s appearance before the Privileges Committee revealed once and for all the great charade behind his buffoonery, writes Otto English
As the returns went, Boris Johnson’s appearance before the Commons Privileges Committee was less Elvis Presley, live from Hawaii, and more a failed soap star doing off-season Panto.
The dynamic Boris of yesteryear was absent. There were no witty words, bus gags or banana shapes and even his tie, for once, was sitting firmly without being askew.
Presiding over business, the chair of the committee, veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman, sat stone-faced, decked out in a giant chain necklace that, intentionally or not, gave off strong Jacob Marley vibes. For perhaps the first time in his life, Johnson sat down before a group of individuals singularly impervious to his charm.
There was a brief pause at the start, to allow the former PM to leave to vote against the Windsor framework, proposed by his successor to remedy the nightmare his own ready-made deal had unleashed on Ireland North ; then the actual procedure began.
Johnson swore to tell ‘the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth’ on a King James Bible and, for four hours, as he dithered, insinuated and claimed he had done nothing wrong, he It was frankly amazing that the good book didn’t go up in flames.
At stake was nothing less than his political future and even that of his fellow Conservatives, who made up the majority of the committee members.
With his solicitor, Lord Pannick, looking increasingly puzzled by his side, Johnson trotted out excuse after flimsy excuse.
Dominic Cummings had ‘every reason to lie’, the starter drinks were all over the edge, Downing Street had been the epitome of social distancing, he hadn’t even spotted the famous Union Jack birthday cake and anyway it had been eaten by someone else. Of course, he was innocent. Blame someone else. How could he not know his own rules? He had been badly advised.
He managed to stop himself from saying ‘look guys, do you know who I am?’ but clearly he was thinking about it. It was like watching an incompetent contestant on the BBC panel Would I lie to you? spectacularly failing to play a convincing round of play.
We’ve been here a thousand times with Johnson. But there was a critical difference. Because, for once, it was clear that even he didn’t believe it. What we were witnessing here was nothing less than the end of the Boris Johnson Show.
Now, of course, he still has his defenders. Tame client journalists, fans, and lackeys. Jacob Rees-Mogg was among those who tried to dismiss the proceedings as kangaroo court and Sarah Vine in the Daily mail immediately released a fantastical piece about how Boris was “as nimble as a cat”, but to anyone watching, it was clear the metaphorical feline was dead.
Whatever alternative truth Johnson and his advocates would have us believe, the reality is this. While his wife danced to ABBA, while his staff hauled wine to Number 10 and pissed in the garden, while Spads threw up against the wall and knocked out karaoke tubes, the rest of us did the right thing.
We were trying to stop the spread of Coronavirus, canceling weddings, funerals and birthdays and making all sorts of sacrifices as we tried to save each other and the NHS from the excesses of the pandemic.
Finally got the job he had chased all his life; finally blessed with the chance to lead this country through a crisis, just as his great political hero Winston Churchill had done, Boris Johnson failed spectacularly to rise to the occasion. He blew it and he blew it badly. Just as many of us, especially in the pages of this journal, predicted he would.
If there’s a lesson to be learned from this farce, it’s that good leadership is important, and placing an incompetent, authorized Bullingdon clown on the throne can have disastrous consequences. You know that, I know it, his colleagues at Westminster know it and now it seems everyone has finally caught up to it too.
