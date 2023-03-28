Narendra Modi’s government cannot act against Adani because here is Mahua Moitras’ justification

Trinamool (TMC) Congressman Mahua Moitra said the Narendra Modi government in the Center would not be able to take action against Gautam Adani and his namesake conglomerate because the government has no idea what are front companies.

How can the government act against Adani? The Ministry of Finance does not know the definition of a fictitious company! The response written in RS says no clue so no action (sic),” Mahua Moitra tweeted while sharing a response from the Ministry of Finance.

Read also : Mahua Moitra slams BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, says he ‘clearly likes collecting MBAs’

It is argued that an offshore shell company is not defined in the laws administered by the Ministry of Finance. Data/details of offshore front companies owned by Indian citizens are not available,” the Ministry of Finance replied to Rajya Sabha when the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) John Brittas posed the following questions to FM Nirmala Sitharaman :

“Will the Minister of Finance be pleased to say:

(a) details of shell offshore companies whose Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) is held by Indian citizens;

(b) details of the steps taken so far by the government to collect UBO details from Indian citizens in offshore companies incorporated in tax havens;

(c) the status of actions taken against Indian citizens whose names have been revealed by Panama Paper, Pandora Paper, Paradise Paper and other leakers;

(d) details of foreign governments which have offered to the Union Government to share offshore transactions of Indian citizens; And

(e) the details of it and the action taken thereon?”

The answer came from BJP MP Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance.

Mahua Moitra is one of TMC’s national spokespersons. The list also includes top leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Derek O’Brien and Saket Gokhale. Among the state spokespersons are ministers Birbaha Hansda, Manas Bhuniya and Partha Bhowmik.

Read also : Mahua Moitra Is Ready To Go To Jail For This Tweet: Here’s What She Wrote

On March 27, a group of opposition MPs, including Congresswoman Sonia Gandhi and party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk dressed in black attire. The protest was against the government regarding the Adani issue and the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. Protesters gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the parliament complex and shouted anti-government slogans during the march.

(With contributions from the agency)

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics